Melody, Estonia's Largest Sailing Yacht, a Jewel on the Sea

When we think of a yacht nowadays, we rarely think of sails or masts as being part of the deal. However, they were the norm in the golden age of yachting, and they inspire a classier and more serene approach to what is a highly exclusive owners club.
Such is the case with today’s majestic vessel that looks more like an 18th-century schooner than a modern yacht. It was built by Ridas Yachts at the request of a successful entrepreneur who was inspired by the James Bond movie Skyfall.
Bewildered by the design of the sailing yacht he saw in the movie and the suave elegance it inspired, the owner decided to commission one for himself. He did not choose just any old sailing yacht but the biggest one built in Estonia. Sadly, the pandemic took his chance to enjoy a maiden voyage, and the vessel was put on the market.
Bearing the name Melody, this boat could deceive you with its elegant simplicity. However, Olivier F. van Meer who designed it, made sure no modern luxuries would go missing. On the outside, this yacht might look out of time, but the interior is an entirely different story.
Materials are of the highest quality as those usually found on yachts of a higher standard. They are complemented by modern luxury touches throughout its 40.5m (133ft). State-of-the-art entertainment systems, a jacuzzi, a refilling station for scuba diving equipment, and a below-deck garage for a tender are some of the amenities hidden on board this gem.
This sailing yacht can be operated single-handedly, but it would be a crying shame since the designer put so much thought into entertaining the guests. Its deck spaces offer plenty of alfresco dining and lounging areas to make sure socialization is at the forefront of the experience on this yacht. And if the weather does not allow for socialization outside, a grand saloon with a large dining area and seating arrangements will allow you to take the party inside.
Melody’s interior is a modest 145GT, but it does still offer four superb staterooms. Three of them are VIP rooms, while the last one is the master suite. This one is sublime and ample in space. It offers an office and a dressing room as well as an ensuite bathroom that boasts a full-sized bathtub.
Ridas Yachts didn’t tackle a project of this magnitude prior to building Melody. The large sailing yacht, which ironically also has a Volvo D13 diesel engine, was a baptism of fire for the company. However, the successful launch of Melody goes to show that the Estonian builder has the know-how and capabilities to build and deliver more yachts of this size degree of luxury.
