Learn About the Artemis I Mission With This Unique LEGO Interactive Experience

The new collaboration brings a STEAM (an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) exploration series, hoping to help everyone understand the idea more easily.
Starting Friday, August 26, and running through Monday, August 29, an exhibition called “Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series” will take the participants through all the learning processes in a bid to get them up to speed with the mission.
The learning path contains useful information and resources about how building a spacecraft that can take us to the Moon and back goes. Because it is LEGO we are talking about, there will be a few miniatures that guide us through the exhibition. They all have their names and different occupations:
Kate is a command pilot, Kylie is a mission specialist, Maria is a flight director, Daniel is a program manager, Avery is an engineer, Zach is a ground systems technician, Leo is a safety officer and Sofie is a scientist.
The LEGO space team will teach the participants how to design and use models, explore cause and effects, understand structure and function, and many more. The learning module comes in ten episodes of videos split in three modules, each containing specific information, from how to work in a team to what it takes for the spacecraft to become a... spacecraft, but also about safety in space.
The three modules are Getting to Space, Testing and Transporting, and Working in Space, and each comes with three missions meant to test your abilities. Kate and Kyle will take you to the pre-flight checklist, which will take about ten minutes to complete.
Artemis I is an uncrewed space flight, that will open the horizons for human establishment on the Moon. The lift-off for the real-life Artemis I is scheduled on August 29, at 8:33 AM EDT (14:33 CEST), and with good weather, we hope to see it fly and eventually come back safely.
