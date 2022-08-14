$100 Million Vitruvius SuperYacht Is Under Construction, Can Still Be Custom-Tailored

The boat in question is the Turquoise Vitruvius. Planned for launch in 2026, the ship is already taking shape. The 265-foot-long (81-meter) luxury yacht had its keel laid, but it can still be customized according to the desires of the future owner. Still, the baseline project looks rather appealing as is.
With a streamlined hull and a very dynamic profile from Vitruvius Yachts, it resembles a US Navy warship of the latest generation. But similarities stop here because this boat is built with lavishness in mind. One might argue that the metallic blue color only helps the ship blend in with the also-blue intended surroundings. After all, a luxury yacht is made to sail under bright shiny blue skies and on crystal clear ultramarine oceans.
The upper deck hosts a generous stateroom, accompanied by an office and a private lounge. All lovingly embraced on both sides by the private terrace, fitted with the luxury-level standard jacuzzi. If all this suddenly becomes boring, the helipad is just within reach, so the owner can jump in and head on to more thrilling activities.
Going one deck below, on the main deck, six guest cabins provide enough room for excellent accompaniment during prolonged periods out at sea. Two of those cabins are for VIPs (it makes one wonder what the other passengers’ status might be) who can treat themselves to the onboard spa.
Talking of spoils, the lower deck (or the relaxation deck) includes the sauna, the hammam (Muslim-style bath), the hydrotherapy room, and the massage rooms. All of this would be incomplete without a beach club. Conveniently situated at the very stern of the ship (that’s all the way back), a club is a place for welcoming guests on board or enjoying a nice swim under the stars. No, not a jump-in-the-ocean type of swim, but the rather conservative main pool activity.
Another spacious sun deck provides 1,500 square feet (140 m2) of mid-Pacific tanning opportunity. Or just chilling in the shade if the sun is too hot. The sunbathing extends further down, with a expandable waterline full beam open deck beach club. And, if the build execution is to pay respect to the renderings, the main pool has a transparent bottom and back wall.
Further guest facilities include a main saloon and dining room, a breakfast room, and a gym. As for the crew, there’s the captain’s cabin and office, four single and eight double cabins, as well as a nanny.
A 32 feet (9.5 meters) luxury tender makes going ashore easy for the guests, while a jet ski and a wave runner take them over the waves. Safety-wise, one 15 ft (4,5 meters) rescue boat doubles as a crew tender when necessary.
The 2,250-gross-tonne yacht is impressive not just by its build and apparel. The ship is a sight at 265 feet (81m) long and 43 feet (13 meters) wide. Its steel hull sits almost four meters below the waterline.
At the same time, the aluminum superstructure makes it lightweight enough to hit 18,5 knots - 33.3 kph. All with the help of the 2,680 bhp engine and its Quantum Zero-Speed stabilizers. The onboard equipment gets power from the four Caterpillar generators, each yielding 200 kW.
The ship is currently for sale for a reasonable sum of €99 million. Translated into Uncle Sam’s Denominations, it is 101.5 million dollars at the time of this story.
