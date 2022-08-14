2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale UK Pricing Revealed, Base Trim Level Costs £38,595

Available in a choice of six colors, the all-new Tonale is heading to the UK market in two well-equipped trim levels and a limited-run launch edition. Offered in Alfa White, Alfa Red, Alfa Black, the pictured Misano Blue, Montreal Green, and Vesuvio Grey, the C-segment utility vehicle comes exclusively with a 1.5-liter turbo mild-hybrid engine that puts out 160 hp.
The mild-hybrid element is a P2 electric motor that’s good for 15 kW (20 horsepower) and 55 Nm (41 pound-feet) of torque. A dual-clutch transmission with seven forward ratios pretty much sums up the oily bits. The 1.5-liter turbo uses a variable geometry turbocharger and runs on the Miller cycle, named after American engineer Ralph Miller. Simply put, the Miller provides improved thermal efficiency compared to the Otto cycle.
There are two main differences between it and the Atkinson cycle that we associate with fuel-sipping cars. For starters, the Miller cycle is dependent on forced induction via turbocharging or supercharging. Secondly, the Miller an early or late intake valve closing during the compression stroke.
Speciale is how Alfa Romeo dubs the most affordable of three grades, which costs £38,595 (approximately $46,860 at current exchange rates) on the road. The Ti, which stands for Turismo Internazionale, will set you back £39,995 (circa $48,560). The Veloce tops the range at £42,495 ($51,600).
Ti rocks a satin-chrome front bezel, 18-inch alloys, gloss black for its body kit, satin front and side inserts, black-painted mirror caps, black cloth upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustments for the driver’s seat, leather on the steering wheel, as well as 60/40 split rear seats with a ski pass. The Veloce sweetens the deal with a dark miron bezel, matte front and side insert, gloss-black window surrounds, privacy glass, 19-inch alloys, red brake calipers from Brembo, aluminum pedals, aluminum shift paddles, plenty of Alcantara, and Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension.
The Speciale launch edition mirrors the look of the Veloce, yet differs through 20-inch dark wheels featuring a diamond-cut finish. All grades further share a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, over-the-air updates, Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, six-speaker audio, dual-zone air conditioning, automatic headlights with auto high beams, automatic rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, electric folding and heated mirrors, intelligent adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.
