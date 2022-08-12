Damen-Built 44-Meter Bad Company Support Yacht Goes Fishing After Refit

It is highly unlikely the anglers aboard this luxury yacht will suffer the same fate as the fisherman in Earnest Hemingway's tale "The Old Man and the Sea."
In it, the old man spends days at sea trying to catch a legendary fish. At last he hooks the fish, but it is too big to bring aboard his small boat. He is forced to lash it to the side for the journey back to shore. However, before he could safely reach shore with his prized catch, much of it had been eaten away by predatory fish, leaving nothing to show for struggle.
The Bad Company Support (BCS), at 45 meters (147 feet) in length, would indeed have to hook a sea monster of biblical proportions to suffer the same fate.
Nonetheless, the BCS departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in June on its inaugural shakedown cruise and headed east across the pond to Madeira, Portugal. The twelve-day journey was just the beginning of a marlin fishing tour that would take her to the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, and other fishing holes on the African continent's west coast.
She emerged from a major refit in Fort Lauderdale, having undergone modifications that suit owner Anthony Hsieh's (founder and CEO of publicly-traded LoanDepot) love for sportfishing. The mods on the Damen-built yacht were centered around the toy storage and tender areas. A deck reconfiguration now allows for a 10-meter (32.9 feet) sportfisher, two tenders and jet skis on the aft deck.
The crane was modified to make launching and recovering the sportfisher easier. Exterior work added a fresh coat of custom 'Bad Company Grey' paint.
Formerly known as Joy Rider and Pink Shadow, the 2019-built BCS was not in need of any work, but was modified to suit a purpose. She is one of ten in the Bad Company fleet. The nine other yachts in the fleet include the largest sportfisher in the world, the 44-meter Trinity Bad Company. The fleet is positioned around the world including Cabo San Lucas, the Bahamas, and the South Pacific, to accommodate Hsieh's fishing passion.
The fleet supports sportfishing tournaments in various locales that aid his charitable foundation “War Heroes on the Water”. The events raised $1.35 million (1.311 million euros) in 2021 to help combat-wounded veterans.
The Bad Company Support (BCS), at 45 meters (147 feet) in length, would indeed have to hook a sea monster of biblical proportions to suffer the same fate.
Nonetheless, the BCS departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in June on its inaugural shakedown cruise and headed east across the pond to Madeira, Portugal. The twelve-day journey was just the beginning of a marlin fishing tour that would take her to the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, and other fishing holes on the African continent's west coast.
She emerged from a major refit in Fort Lauderdale, having undergone modifications that suit owner Anthony Hsieh's (founder and CEO of publicly-traded LoanDepot) love for sportfishing. The mods on the Damen-built yacht were centered around the toy storage and tender areas. A deck reconfiguration now allows for a 10-meter (32.9 feet) sportfisher, two tenders and jet skis on the aft deck.
The crane was modified to make launching and recovering the sportfisher easier. Exterior work added a fresh coat of custom 'Bad Company Grey' paint.
Formerly known as Joy Rider and Pink Shadow, the 2019-built BCS was not in need of any work, but was modified to suit a purpose. She is one of ten in the Bad Company fleet. The nine other yachts in the fleet include the largest sportfisher in the world, the 44-meter Trinity Bad Company. The fleet is positioned around the world including Cabo San Lucas, the Bahamas, and the South Pacific, to accommodate Hsieh's fishing passion.
The fleet supports sportfishing tournaments in various locales that aid his charitable foundation “War Heroes on the Water”. The events raised $1.35 million (1.311 million euros) in 2021 to help combat-wounded veterans.