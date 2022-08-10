Yacht Named After Violent Austrian Soldier Gets Sister Ship, New One Going for $18.5M

Our journey through the world of yachts brought us back in February face-to-face with the Baron Trenck, a party ship completed back in 2011 by Italian company Eurocraft. We stumbled upon it as its alleged owner at the time, Czech real estate billionaire Radovan Vítek, was selling it for a little over $14,000,000.
The boat was named after Baron Franz von der Trenck, an 18th-century Austrian soldier known for leading his violent troops into equally violent battles, a “symphony of violence and death” as a book on him, published in 2019 by Cambridge University Press, says. Unlike Trenck the soldier, who disappeared from this Earth in 1749, Trenck the yacht is still around, available for purchase as it failed to find a new owner in the time that has passed since it was listed. So, if you’re in the market for a steel hull home on the water, you might want to give it a look.
Or, if you don’t really like traveling around in something someone else, be it a billionaire, used, you could wait until its sister ship is ready, sometimes by the end of this summer, if we are to trust the ad posted on Fraser Yachts.
The sister ship is not yet named, and for now wears the unattractive moniker Eurocraft 44 Explorer. It’s almost complete, with the shipyard saying the future buyer “can still select his or her own interior decoration.” Being brand new, it’s also a bit more expensive, in billionaire speak, than the Baron, selling for over $18.5 million.
Just like the Baron, the 44 Explorer comes in at 43.5 meters (142 feet) long, has a beam of 8.2 meters (26 feet), and a draft of 3 meters (9 feet). It’s been designed for exploration purposes, we’re told, just as the Baron, which in the time that has passed since it was made crossed the Atlantic twice.
Featuring a “rarely seen sun deck in this range with a great hot tub,” the new yacht comes with six staterooms that can accommodate a total of 12 guests, whose needs are taken care of by a crew of nine people.
The Explorer is powered by a pair of MTU engines capable of developing 2,000 hp each, and three 80 kW generators. They are enough to push the 478 GT boat to a cruising speed of ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), and to ensure it keeps going for as much 9,000 nautical miles (10,357 miles/16,667 km) on long-range cruises.
Unlike the Baron, which now sails under Madeira flag, the Explorer is for now flaunting Malta’s colors.
So, there you have it, two sister ships for sale at the same time, one used, the other brand new. Which one would you go for?
