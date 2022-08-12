Ferrari Roma Puts Vintage Pedal to the Metal With Gold-Wheel Aftermarket Job

It was born and bred out of a desire to honor both Italy’s capital and its “La Nuova Dolce Vita” atmosphere from the 1950s and 1960s, alongside some of the company’s most famous 250-series classic cars.
As such, this supercar strives to achieve the perfect balance between cutting-edge design traits and modern elegance. Naturally, that may or may not have worked out - depending on your point of view. But even if the timeless design focus seems forced and a Ferrari Roma is not your cup of tea, there’s still room for improvement to go along with the modern ultra-high V8 performance.
The latter is way easier to assess. After all, this new Roma model was envisioned as a step up from the Portofino in the cool yet more extreme F8 Tributo direction, with the two-door grand tourer coupe packing the company’s award-winning 3.9-liter Type F154 3.9-liter turbo V8 engine that is good for 612 horsepower. And that would be enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 3.4 seconds while the envisioned top speed exceeds 199 mph (320 kph).
Alas, perhaps it would be better to roll out slowly – so that everyone has the chance to ogle at the subtle aftermarket changes this particular unit has undergone. Presented courtesy of the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, this Italian thoroughbred now acts as a treat for American neo-vintage sports car fans after it was modified by the automotive customization shop specialists over at Wheels Boutique.
All in all, this looks like a good step in the sensible and subtle vintage direction, as the black Ferrari Roma now rides posher (and perhaps slightly lower) on a set of AL13 R60 three-piece aftermarket wheels with a two-tone arrangement. As such, the main area is dressed in a ritzy Satin Polished Transparent Gold while the outer edges have a classic Gloss Polished Chrome appearance.
