Recently Delivered Aria SF Luxury Superyacht Catches Fire in Spain

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon onboard ISA Yacht’s recently delivered Aria SF superyacht. The 45-meter (148-foot) vessel caught fire while it was anchored on the west coast of Formentera, Spain. The crew of seven and nine guests who were on board made it out safely.
Built by ISA Yachts, Aria SF is a tri-deck superyacht designed to balance performance with luxe amenities. The vessel, which is the first in the shipyard’s Gran Turismo 45 series, was sold in 2019 to its owner, who was actively involved in the designing process.
Aria SF featured open, airy spaces that were packed with high-end features. Powered by two CAT C32 ACERT engines, it was capable of navigating at a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph). Additionally, it could cover 4,373-mile (7,038-km) distances at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).
The vessel touched the water in April at ISA Yacht’s facilities in Italy. And now, only a month after its delivery, it caught fire on the west coast of Formentera. Spanish search-and-rescue agency Salvamento Marítimo received a distress call on Thursday, August 11th, at around 5 p.m. Salvamar Acrux and Guardamar Concepción Arenal were also mobilized to put out the fire and help with the rescue of the crew and guests.
According to local media, the passengers were able to escape by boarding other nearby vessels. But the crew remained initially onboard and attempted to extinguish the fire. Their attempts were unsuccessful, so they were transported onboard a rescue vessel sent by Salvamento Marítimo. Luckily, everyone is safe.
A few hours later, after the fire broke out, the agency announced that the flames were almost “completely extinguished.” Once the fire is put out, the Guardamar Concepción Arenal will tow what it’s left of the Aria SF to Ibiza.
Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The 45-meter (148-foot) Aria SF was scheduled to make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.
