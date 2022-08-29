Seized $325 Million Amadea Megayacht Relocated Because It Attracts Too Much Attention

There is such a thing as too much publicity, and this gorgeous, one-of-a-kind 2017 Lurssen Megayacht has had plenty of it. Amadea, which was seized by U.S. authorities under current sanctions against Russian oligarchs, continues to have serious problems.
Amadea is one of the world’s largest, most expensive and most secretive megayachts, but it’s its ownership that got her the most attention this year. When Russia invaded Ukraine and sanctions against oligarchs went into effect in March, Amadea embarked on what was described as a mad dash across the Pacific, to friendly waters that would put her out of the reach of stranger hands.
Then, in April, the captain asked to dock in Fiji for reasons unknown, and local authorities seized it, at the behest of the U.S. government. Several weeks of legal back-and-forths followed, with Amadea finally being declared U.S. property and moved to Hawaii. Later on, it sailed to the U.S. and docked in San Diego, while the government still mulled over the next step.
The thing about Amadea, and any other asset seized under current sanctions for that matter, is that there is no precedent for what’s next after the arrest of the property. The U.S. has pledged to donate the money raised from sales of assets seized from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine, but so far, it has not carried out any actual sale. Meanwhile, upkeep bills pile on and will ultimately be covered by U.S. taxpayers; in the case of a vessel like Amadea, they can amount to $40 million (10% of the value of the ship), without it ever leaving dock.
Speaking of leaving, superyacht vlogger eSysman reports that Amadea has been relocated in recent days. As he explains at the 2.14-minute mark in the video below, Amadea was attracting too much attention as it sat in a very public spot of the San Diego marina, so it’s now been moved to a more secluded area, away from curious eyes. The fact that many people have reportedly tried boarding the ship has also contributed to the move, because it meant an increase in security, which, in turn, meant an increase in expenses.
The 348-foot (106-meter) Amadea is the property of billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, and was built on commission for him and delivered in 2017. Details about the build are scarce, as it was never offered for charter, but trade publications put its value between $325 million and $400 million.
Amadea offers accommodation for up to 16 guests and comes with amenities like helipad, several pools, and gold detailing throughout. In July this year, it was reported that it also served as a display for a rare Fabergé egg, which has also been seized by U.S. authorities, and that alone speaks volumes of the kind of lavish amenities and decors onboard.
