Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have the Best Time on Holiday on Board Zenji Superyacht

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t the ones to generally flaunt their wealth in everyone’s face. But over the last few days, the famous couple has been sailing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy on a $225k-a-week superyacht called Zenji.
There’s nothing better than a day at the beach in summertime and celebrities know that. Over the summer, a lot of high-profile names have jetted off to Southern Europe to enjoy the warm temperatures, good views, and blue waters. And Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 45, were also among them.
The couple, who has a joint net worth of approximately $370 million, is currently vacationing in Italy on the Amalfi Coast with their daughter, Daisy Dove, who celebrated her second birthday during their lavish trip. For the past few days, they have been going for a dip, teaching their daughter how to swim, doing their workouts, and relaxing on a luxury yacht.
The vessel the two chartered is called Zenji, which was more than enough for all the activities they had in mind while in Europe.
The superyacht has an overall length of 183'5 ft (55.9 m), a beam of 37'10 ft (11.52 m), and a draft of 31'11 ft (9.73 m), with a gross tonnage of 499 tones, spreading over two decks. The custom vessel, built in 2004 by Perini Navi, has an aluminum hull and superstructure, with a teak deck. Ron Holland Design handled exterior styling, with an interior design by Perini Navi. The sailing yacht was recently refitted in 2022.
Zenji can accommodate up to 14 guests in six cabins, which include a master bedroom, two double, and three twin cabins. There are nine beds on board, a king, two queens, six singles, plus two pullmans. It also has enough room for up to 11 crew members.
The luxury yacht is powered by twin Deutz engines, which take it to a cruise speed of 11 knots (13 mph / 20 mph), and a maximum speed of 16 knots (18 mph / 30 kph), with a range of up to 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 mi / 5,556 km).
It also comes with a wide selection of water toys. There are two Cayago F5 Seabobs, two tenders, including a 20'6 ft (6.25 m) Castoldi Jet Tender, SeaDoo watercrafts, and two kayaks. When it comes to fun on board, there is a deck jacuzzi, Wi-Fi connection, and lots of sunbeds available to relax and unwind. All of this comes with a price of $225,000 per week, without expenses.
During their trip, Katy and Orlando were also seen wearing snorkeling gear next to the yacht after they tried to teach their two-year-old daughter how to swim. A few days ago, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen enjoying a workout sesh so he wouldn’t miss a workout even while on holiday, as you can see attached below.
