$6.2 Million Mansion With 2 Private Hangars Is an Aviation Enthusiast’s Dream Come True

Florida is America’s retirement heaven, but it’s also home of the world’s most famous residential aviation community, the Spruce Creek Fly-In. If you’re looking to relocate and just happened to find $6.2 million, give or take a few cents, in between your couch cushions, boy are you in luck! If not, come join the rest of us mere mortals for some very fun window-shopping.
Whether you love cars, boats or planes, whichever you collect, you have to have storage space. In fact, aside from financial restrictions, this is one of the most important things to consider before starting a collection. This family home, currently offered by Maureen Reynolds of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, is the perfect place for an aviation enthusiast, budding car collector, or anything in between. And it’s gorgeous as a home, as well.
Even by mega-mansion standards, which include over-the-top, cavernous custom auto galleries decked in mirrored surfaces, 24-karat gold, or the finest Italian marble, this comparatively small property stands out. Offering 15,061 square feet (1,399 square meters) of total living space, it’s actually a compound that includes the main house, two private hangars for your aircraft, a garage, and a separate building that can be either a guest house or additional storage space for your motorized toys.
The list of features continues with full bar, coffee bar, two kitchens (one of which is a chef’s kitchen), and a tennis court, and plenty of perfectly-manicured greenery. The idea of this compound is to offer resort-like amenities to the family and guests, and it seems like it’s mission accomplished on this account.
As impressive as all of the above might be, the highlight is represented by the two hangars, which are “sized for a variety of business jets, helicopters and general aviation aircraft and suitable for motor coaches, car collections, boats and more.” In short, whatever you think you could store in there, you actually can. Photos in the gallery offer a good appreciation of the space available indoors, to which you add exterior space and the driveway in the portico.
A separate three-car garage is also found on the property, and it comes with a 50 amp charger for any EVs the new owner might bring along. Additionally, the building nestled between the two hangars, described in the listing as a “multi-purpose retreat” can be repurposed to the same end, if so desired. As it stands, it comes with another office, a sauna, elevator, two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and a small kitchen.
the many toys used for illustrative purposes, though.
