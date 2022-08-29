Volkswagen-Powered Geometry Is Not About Mathematics, But Beautiful Lines and Surfaces

Even after dedicating a great deal of effort and the entire month of August to watercraft with our Sea Month coverage, we haven’t nearly begun scratching the surface of this amazing world. In fact, it kind of becomes apparent that a full month and an army of writers dedicated to this may just not be enough to satisfy our hunger for amazing sea-worthy machines after all.
Just when some of us here at autoevolution thought we’d talked at least in part just about everything that was in need of talking, we stumbled upon this thing here, a Volkswagen-powered sailing yacht beauty called Geometry.
Presently for sale on several specialized websites, with an asking price of $1.28 million, the Geometry is officially a sailing yacht, more than capable of acting as both a high-speed (by watercraft standards) means of transport on the water, but also as a floating, temporary home for up to six guests.
Geometry was built in 2009 by a company called Seaway, following a design (both interior and exterior) by J & J Design. It comes with a hull made of carbon fiber and epoxy, and features a teak deck, while power for it to be on its way when not using the sails is ensured by a 230 hp Volkswagen-sourced engine and a Mastervolt generator.
The yacht can travel at a top speed of 8.5 knots (10 mph/16 kph), and can move on a single outing for as much as 1,200 nautical miles (1,380 miles/2,220 km).
There are three bedrooms on board of the Geometry, with the master one fitted with a double berth, wardrobe, and bathroom complete with shower. Two other staterooms located at starboard and aft come with twin beds and separate showers. The guests will not be disturbed by the crew, as the ones operating the boat have their own access, but also their own twin bunks.
Officially a Shipman 72-class yacht, the Geometry is currently sailing under an United Kingdom flag. What’s important to note is that ever when she was made, the ship was in possession of a single owner, the one presently selling it.
Now, for $1.28 million, it offers to whoever has the money to buy it “top quality hardware and race-proven technology above deck, and an abundance of space and luxury below,” as the seller says. You can judge for yourself if that’s the case by going through the gallery above, or the video you can find here.
