Billionaire’s $152M Superyacht Built Around a Tennis Court Makes a Rare Appearance

Aviva is part of that exclusive “club” of secretive private superyachts that have never been available for the public. What made it even more intriguing was the rumor that its billionaire owner, the football club owner Joe Lewis, spends most of his time onboard, living a secluded life in the Bahamas.
Knowing these things, it’s even more special to catch a glimpse of the $152 million superyacht. It was recently spotted in Vlissingen, apparently on its way to Hamburg, and it looks just as spectacular as we remembered it.
Aviva has a striking design that makes it instantly recognizable, sporting a turquoise hull with bright yellow accents onboard. Its unique look is owed to the famous Reymond Langton, who accomplished a very unusual task – the yacht’s main feature is a full-size tennis court, and everything else had to be built around it.
Joe Lewis may be discrete when it comes to the public spotlight, but he went all out when it came to building his floating home. Since tennis is something that he reportedly likes to practice daily, the 322-foot (98 meters) superyacht had to include a hybrid tennis/squash court that’s 65.6-foot-long (20 meters) where guests can play anytime, unbothered by the yacht’s speed. This was, of course, not an easy thing to accomplish, but the renowned German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen proved its skills once again.
The tennis court is not the only ultra-luxurious feature of the Aviva, which also reportedly has a “hidden” cinema, a spectacular main salon with full-height windows and balconies, plus guest rooms that are as big as a typical master suite would be. And there’s a 35-people crew in charge of this massive floating home. A “home away from home” that can also reach an impressive speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), powered by twin MTU engines of 3,916 HP each.
It’s been a while since the Spurs themselves were invited onboard the spectacular Aviva, but apparently is was an experience that they’ll never forget. They are one of the lucky few, since Aviva continues to be one of the most mysterious superyachts.
