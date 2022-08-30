This Yacht’s Name Could Get You in Trouble With Spanish-Speaking Coast Guard

Imagine someone going over the air near the coast of some Spanish-speaking country, and proclaiming loud and clear the “Heroina is getting ready to enter the harbor, expect us at this or that time.” Without some background and a little knowledge about famous boats and their names, it's probably something that’ll get the local Coast Guard all worked up. And probably even confused a bit, as what drug cartel advertises the arrival of its product somewhere in such a manner?
Should they scramble and go out to investigate, the Coast Guard will find there’s no reason for concern, after all. When that someone said Heroina is entering the harbor, they weren’t talking about the dangerous opioid, but about a yacht named so.
We’ve first visited the 22.53-meter (73 feet) Heroina sailing yacht back in February of this year, when we discovered it listed for sale on a specialized website called Fraser Yacht. Given how August is Sea Month here on autoevolution, we thought to revisit it a bit, and see if it got sold. Spoiler alert, it didn’t, and it’s still listed with the same asking price as before, which would be almost $3,500,000, proving that yachts are not only expensive to buy and hard to maintain, but also incredibly tricky to get rid of when the time comes.
The Heroina is a 1993 build by Spanish-based shipyard Astilleros Armón, following a design by German Frers. It is, its seller says, the German design house’s most famous project ever, and it's made with a cold-molded mahogany hull.
The boat comes in with a beam of 5.68 meters (18 feet), and a draft of 3 meters (9 feet). It’s powered by a single Steyr engine capable of developing 163 hp. Backed by a WhisperPower 11 kW generator and two sails, the engine can push the boat to a top speed of 8 knots (9 mph/14 kph).
Inside, the Heroina is shaped in such a way as to be able to accommodate overnight up to six guests and two crew (although, if you scroll through the gallery above, you’ll see up to fourteen people sitting on the deck during various outings). It comes with three staterooms, bathrooms and kitchen, ready to cater to the needs that may arise during longer stays at sea.
The Heroina went through a refit process back in 2016, so everything about it, both inside and out but also when it comes to every system and component, looks in good condition and performs as needed.
The ship is now sailing under U.S. flag. As said, you can find it on Fraser Yachts with a sticker reading $3,350,000. Boat International has it listed too, but there the asking price is about half a million higher, for some reason.
We’ve first visited the 22.53-meter (73 feet) Heroina sailing yacht back in February of this year, when we discovered it listed for sale on a specialized website called Fraser Yacht. Given how August is Sea Month here on autoevolution, we thought to revisit it a bit, and see if it got sold. Spoiler alert, it didn’t, and it’s still listed with the same asking price as before, which would be almost $3,500,000, proving that yachts are not only expensive to buy and hard to maintain, but also incredibly tricky to get rid of when the time comes.
The Heroina is a 1993 build by Spanish-based shipyard Astilleros Armón, following a design by German Frers. It is, its seller says, the German design house’s most famous project ever, and it's made with a cold-molded mahogany hull.
The boat comes in with a beam of 5.68 meters (18 feet), and a draft of 3 meters (9 feet). It’s powered by a single Steyr engine capable of developing 163 hp. Backed by a WhisperPower 11 kW generator and two sails, the engine can push the boat to a top speed of 8 knots (9 mph/14 kph).
Inside, the Heroina is shaped in such a way as to be able to accommodate overnight up to six guests and two crew (although, if you scroll through the gallery above, you’ll see up to fourteen people sitting on the deck during various outings). It comes with three staterooms, bathrooms and kitchen, ready to cater to the needs that may arise during longer stays at sea.
The Heroina went through a refit process back in 2016, so everything about it, both inside and out but also when it comes to every system and component, looks in good condition and performs as needed.
The ship is now sailing under U.S. flag. As said, you can find it on Fraser Yachts with a sticker reading $3,350,000. Boat International has it listed too, but there the asking price is about half a million higher, for some reason.