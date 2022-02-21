A World-Famous Designer’s Former Sailing Yacht Shows the Meaning of Classic Elegance

Most of the world’s wealthiest people want to own the latest, flashiest toys, but some of them are more interested in the timeless beauty of classic vehicles, whether they be cars, boats, or airplanes. Owning a gorgeous classic sailing yacht is about much more than vacationing in exotic places – it’s about performance, passion for sailing, and owning a piece of design history.
Boats that were created by famous yacht designers for themselves are special because they represent a piece of the creator’s soul. This is also what makes them unique and priceless, apart from a beautiful silhouette or certain impressive features. The Heroina sailing yacht was built a long time ago, in 1993, and will continue to be one of the most famous classic sailing yachts, due to the fact that German Frers designed it for himself and sailed on it for the 15 years.
The Argentinian designer’s name is linked to some of the most prestigious sailing yachts in the world. His father created boats, and his son followed in his footsteps, so there are now three generations of Frers designers who have given the world some of the most stunning vessels. German’s father designed Fjord, his first yacht, back in the 1920s, when yachting was still at its beginnings, in Argentina. German, his son, would go on to create many more, including Heroina.
The 73-footer (22.5 meters) was built at the Astilleros shipyard in Argentina, boasting a mast from a previous, smaller boat also designed by Frers, and a shallow draft winged keel that was gifted to him by America’s Cup “Stars and Stripes” syndicate. With a cold-molded mahogany construction, open-deck volume, and a large wheel that’s easy to handle, Heroina is both strong and beginner-friendly. Up to six guests can be accommodated in three comfortable cabins, and the interior reflects a harmonious beach house style.
The famous designer has moved on to new challenges, so this classic masterpiece is ups for grabs, for only $3.95 million. According to Fraser, it was completely refitted over the past eight years, so its timeless style is complemented by modern performance and comfort. With almost two decades of sailing behind it, Heroina is still perfectly fit for new adventures ahead.
