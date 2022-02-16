The Best Boats 2022 Award Winner Is a Luxury Sailing Yacht Designed by Studio F.A. Porsche

Sailing yachts will always boast a timeless elegance that, for some, is the mark of true luxury. No matter how advanced and innovative modern motor yachts are, there will always be something fascinating about sailing boats. One of them has recently been awarded a prestigious prize, for its combination of top performance and stunning looks.
Luxury and performance can be a great match, and the Elan GT6 Grand Tourer proves it. The flagship vessel of Elan Yachts, it was built to please those who are looking for a comfortable, premium cruising experience, as well as for those who are more into adventure. And the fact that it manages to do just that was noticed and appreciated by one of the most prestigious publications in the industry, the U.S.-based Sail magazine.
The 49.9-footer (15.2 meters) is the winner of the magazine’s Best Boats 2022 Award, in the “Best Monohull Cruising Boat 40-50 feet” category, Yacht Boat News reports. “It’s fast and responsive enough to keep racing sailors interested in what’s going on, yet not so intimidating that cruising sailors will shy away from pushing it hard,” said the competition judges, adding that the Elan GT6 boasts “sexy performance”.
One of the things that make the Elan GT6 stand out is that its exterior and interior design were created by Studio F.A. Porsche and, according to Yacht Boat News, it’s the first sailing yacht to be designed by the world-famous brand. The result is an elegant silhouette with sharp lines, an ergonomically-designed cockpit, plus luxurious living spaces.
The stylish owner’s suite reveals a king-size bed, and there are generous windows in each cabin. The deck salon was designed for spectacular 180-degree views, and the galley was cleverly set forward, in a spot where there’s minimal disruption caused by the boat’s movement.
This prestigious award is not the only one that confirms the top-level capabilities of this sailboat. The Slovenian builder received several awards and nominations, including the 2021 Red Dot award, and the Slovenian Design of the Year 2021.
