BMW Group to Invest Over $1 Billion in Austrian Steyr Plant by 2030

BMW Group has announced today (June 20) that it sees an electrified future for its Steyr plant in Austria and will invest $1.05 billion (1 billion Euro) in the facility by 2030 to drive the production of e-drive vehicles.
The Steyr plant is where the German automaker intends to manufacture a brand-new electric drive train. The development and production of its next-generation e-drives are set to start there in 2025. Thus, the Upper Austria-based plant will maintain its position as BMW Group’s leading drive-train location.
The announcement was made at a company event, and the carmaker also said the factory’s annual capacity is set to grow to over 600,000 e-drive units in the next years, while also maintaining its high production of diesel and gas-powered engines.
All main components integrated into BMW’s innovative e-drive train, including the rotor and stator, the inverter, the transmission, and the housing, will be produced on-site.
Aside from renovating existing production areas, the company plans to build two new assembly lines for e-drives. As such, the total production area will increase by about 60,000 square meters (14.8 acres).
Half of the 4,400 people the plant currently has in its employ will work in electromobility from 2025 going forward and the total investment in production will amount to around $748 million (710 million euros) by 2030.
BMW sees this effort as a significant turning point for the Steyr facility. Actually, they say it’s “the most important milestone” since it began operations in 1979.
“One out of every two BMW Group vehicles around the world today already has a ‘heart’ built in Steyr. From 2025, we will also develop and produce the next generation of e-drives here,” said Milan Nedeljkovi?, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production. “Years of experience and a wealth of drive train expertise make BMW Group Plant Steyr the ideal location for the sustainable mobility of the future,” he added.
The investment makes complete sense since BMW previously said it wanted to deliver two million electric vehicles by 2025 alone..
