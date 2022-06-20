New BMW M4 GT4 Gearing Up for Customer Racing, Here's How Much It Costs

BMW M Motorsport took to the SRO race at the Virginia International Raceway to present the all-new M4 GT4 in its works livery in a premiere, announcing a few juicy details about it as well, including the pricing.
How much do you think it costs? That would be €187,000 excluding tax, in Germany, which equals to almost $200,000 at today’s exchange rates. The racer will enter production this October, and the first copies will be delivered in time for the start of the 2023 season.
“We took on the challenge to develop a successor to the highly successful first generation BMW M4 GT4,” said BMW M’s chief, Franciscus van Meel. “Using a wide range of customer feedback, our experienced development team, and the new sixth generation BMW M4-based production car has led to a faster, reliable, and very emotional all-new BMW M4 GT4.”
By combining several components sourced from the M4 GT3, and the street-legal M4, the new M4 GT4 is said to have been developed with focus on four key areas: performance, reliability, maintainability, and cost efficiency. At the same time, they have also enhanced the ergonomics of the racer, which features air conditioning, heated windscreen, Recaro seat with ventilation, and the M Track Cockpit system.
A Fanatec GT4 illuminated steering wheel is included, and so is the 10-step traction control, adjustable rear wing, adjustable anti-roll bars at the front and rear, motorsport shock absorbers from KW, H&R springs, double-flow brake cooling, and a few other bits and bobs. Power comes from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, making up to 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque, depending on the regulations, mated to a ZF seven-speed automatic transmission.
BMW’s new M4 GT4 is getting ready to enter the final phase of testing, which will see it take on the Nurburgring Endurance Series and the 24 Hours of Portimao. The company claims that thanks to the near-production development, and the SRO homologation, which is still pending, it can be raced in all GT4 series around the world.
