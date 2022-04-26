2023 BMW M4 GT4 Marks the Nurburgring as Being Its Own, Will Debut in a Few Months

Subsequent to last year’s teaser, BMW has dropped more pictures of the next-gen M4 GT4, taken on the Nordschleife, in the 4-hour race part of the Nurburgring Endurance Series.
Joining Jorg Weidinger, BMW M’s test and development engineer, and participant in the BMW M Sports Trophy for many years, were Philipp Eng, Erik Johansson, and Stef Dusseldorp, who took turns in putting two copies of the new customer racer, one of which finished 24th overall and first in the SP8T class, through their paces.
Commenting on the experience, Eng said: “The car is very easy to drive, and you can feel that it has the DNA of the BMW M4 GT3. The seat position is the same, and the car, despite weighing more according to the regulations, is very agile in any kind of corner. The balance is right in fast, medium-fast and slow corners. I am happy with this test and confident that private BMW M Motorsport teams and drivers will also have a lot of fun with the successor to the BMW M4 GT4.”
Based on the G82 generation of the street-legal M4, the 2023 M4 GT4 will serve as the successor to the F82 model that was presented around five years ago. It will feature a radically different styling over its predecessor and will be more aerodynamic. Its engine is also based on the one of the regular M4, working in concert with a seven-speed automatic transmission and pumping out over 500 horsepower.
The multi-level traction control has been optimized, the shock absorbers came from KW, and the usual carbon and plastic components have been replaced by natural fibers, with BMW M Motorsport collaborating with Bcomp in this area. The cockpit will be stripped out over the street-legal M4 and fitted with a pair of bucket seats and a roll cage, among others. Moreover, the company claims that the main focus during the development phase was “on issues such as ease of maintenance and operational costs.”
Developed under the SRO GT4 regulations, BMW’s all-new M4 GT4 will premiere in a few months, with the exact unveiling date to be announced in due course.
