BMW Launches the M4 GT4, Its Latest Customer Racing Car

BMW
has opened the reservation lists for the M4 GT4
, which is a product developed by the Motorsport
division.
Customers can now order the race car, which is set to participate in FIA-sanctioned GT4 class
. The Bavarian automaker took it through over 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) of testing to make sure that it is perfect for racing, and that it handles as well as it possibly could.
The price for one of the race cars is 169,000 euros plus VAT, which means that it is not exactly meant for grassroots motorsport. Instead, the M4 GT4 can be driven in top championships across the world, and it can make a difference in the right hands.
While you can request support from the Motorsport division, private teams will get a car that was optimized to be easy to maintain, and to get the best cost efficiency and mileage possible on the platform.
Some parts have come from the BMW M6 GT3, while other elements are entirely new. One of those all-new ideas is the use of “power sticks,” which allows the driver to choose between pre-programmed engine performance levels, and permits a quick and flexible reaction to changes in the balance of performance in various competitions.
The described “sticks” are designed to be tamper-proof, which means that a series of competitors can be sure that they are racing on identical M4
GT4s.
The car builds on the specification of the M4
Coupe, and comes with a different engine management system, a new exhaust designed for motorsport applications, an FT3 safety tank, a DMSB-certified welded roll cage, and numerous changes to the chassis. The transmission is a seven-speed dual clutch unit with a mechanical differential lock with separate cooling.
Stability systems and ABS
adapted for motorsport are also integrated, and they could be turned off if the series rules will demand. The brakes come from AP Racing, while the stock tires are from Hankook.