BMW M4 "Too Low" Commercial Has In-Your-Face Adult Humor

 
12 May 2017, 12:41 UTC
by
The BMW M4 has steadily cured itself of its illnesses, and the ads that promote it have gotten better as well. Far from the stale videos of old, this new one from the people running a new BMW-M.com website is all kinds of funny.
We're tired of seeing BMW making fun of Audi or Mercedes and vice versa. Instead, the ad called "Too Low: Beach View" offers some self-deprecating humor with the target being the stance associated with track tools like the M4.You're too low... bro
The protagonist pulls up to a pedestrian crossing next to a beach, and you can tell he's enjoying the attention that comes with owning a BMW M4.

The sportscar's lower seating position gives him the perfect view of some luscious beauties. Unfortunately, he then accidentally checks out a cyclist's... packaging. But hey, sometimes doing manly things comes with the risk of accidental balls in your line of sight.

"You like cars that are TOO POWERFUL? You’re TOO AMBITIOUS about your driving skills and TOO NERDY when it comes to motor talk? Then the all-new BMW-M website is your place to be," the Bavarian automaker boldly claims.

Of course, the star of this ad is the M4 Coupe with the facelift and Competition package and new full-LED headlights. All three body styles are available though, and receive a 19 HP bost to 450 HP that shaves 0.1s when the DCT gearbox is specified.

The Competition Package also includes Adaptive M Suspension, which has been tuned to the enhanced performance. You also gain access to the some high-gloss Shadow Line exterior trim, bucket seats and M sports exhaust system with black chrome tailpipes. Only by specifying the Competition package do you get the awesome 20-inch 666 M wheels, which look like they came off the GTS.



