Drive: BMW M440i xDrive Convertible – Long-Forgotten Qualities
The design of the new 4 Series remains a source of controversial discussions. But with the BMW M440i xDrive Cabriolet, the Munich-based company is introducing something that competes closely with the much more expensive and uncompromising M4 Cabriolet. That's because the 374hp convertible attracts with long-forgotten qualities.
The classic convertible is celebrating its comeback. After decades of electrically retractable hardtops, the soft top is celebrating a renaissance. Now it's the turn of the midsize car from Munich to make this transformation, as the new 4 Series convertible does it without the folding steel roof.
In other respects, too, the 4 Series Convertible, especially as the M440i xDrive, impresses with many long-forgotten BMW qualities and shows that a classic inline six and an open roof are still good for a dream car.Design: An extroverted appearance, but a little colour makes it more subtle
One can certainly argue about the size of the kidney. But you have to give the designers from Munich credit for the fact that the cooling air intakes have been this big before in their own vehicle history. Especially since the M Sport package, which is standard for M Performance cars like the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible, adds some finesse to the arrangement with its shimmering gold trim.
Purely in terms of size, the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible sorts itself into the compact executive class, borrowing many details from the 3 Series. But BMW takes its positioning seriously and sprinkles many subtleties into the recipe that set the 4 Series apart from the sedan and Touring.
This impression is also underlined by the spaciousness. The first row is a very pleasant place to sit. The seats are comfortable, there's plenty of room to move around thanks to the uncluttered cockpit, and even the seat belts are handed out. Nothing is lacking here, the wish for the big brother, the 8 Series, doesn't come to mind at all in terms of space.
Contrary to the traditional nomenclature, there is of course no four-liter engine at work in the M440i. Those days are long gone. But under the hood nevertheless sits one of Munich's finest engines, the three-liter B58B30TU1. Even in the first generation, the inline six was a great power plant, and with the overhaul it has elevated itself to legendary status.
Revving power and smooth running are by no means the six-cylinder engine's only strengths. It is above all the powerful acceleration and the powerful but never obtrusive background noise that are fully convincing. The fact that the 3.0-liter turbo is also modest at the gas station finally ennobles it as a top engine.
By the way, the 48V mild hybrid is a little high-tech delicacy. The electric motor, which also acts as a starter, boosts up to 11 PS at low revs. However, you get the feeling that the three-liter doesn't need such a thing. But the spontaneity of the powertrain is of course an added bonus. And it shows that they really do take it literally in Munich with the M for "Motorenwerke" in BMW.Driving dynamics: a precise sports car at the push of a button
The chassis settings are also in line with this. The optional adaptive dampers not only provide great feedback in the sporty driving mode, but the setup also makes the BMW M440i xDrive Cabriolet remarkably sharper. Suddenly, the green openness dances loosely around the curves, delights with responsive steering and always offers the right amount of grip.
Above all, the all-wheel drive ensures a good feeling. Because the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible would never overcharges the driver. You drive it from the gut, with the greatest pleasure - and only if you overdo it once, then the front axle pulls you gently back into the lane.Driving comfort: The open road trip can't be long enough
However, there are two sides of pure driving pleasure in the 4 Series convertible. For in addition to the driving dynamics, it is above all the open-top enjoyment that becomes a real trump card. It takes barely 20 seconds for the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible to clear the sky. With the windows rolled up, hardly a breeze passes through the interior. For sensitive natures, the optional neck heater is recommended. In this combination, you can enjoy open-top driving well into the fall.
The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible is perhaps the best alternative to the M4. With its 374 PS, the sophisticated convertible not only has a superior engine, but is also very well positioned in terms of driving dynamics. The standard limited-slip differential, in combination with the great adaptive suspension and the very well-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive, offers perhaps one of the best packages currently available in this class. Above all, however, the green open-top cruiser shows that classical values still hold true today. Side note: We came to an average consumption of 8.4 liters/100km in the test. The engine could not have earned a better report card.
For this reason, we give the BMW M440i xDrive Cabriolet Engineered 5/5 stars.The overview:
Pros:
Cons:
Model: BMW M440i xDrive Convertible
Engine: Straight six-cylinder, 2,998 ccm
Power: 275 kW /374 PS (5,500-6,500 rpm)
Torque: 500 Nm (1,900-5,000 rpm)
Drive: All-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission
Fuel consumption combined (WLTP): 7.4-6.9 l/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 169-159 g/km
Test consumption: 8.4 l/100km
Acceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 4.9 s*
Top speed: 250 km/h* (155 mph) limited
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.77 m/1.85 m/1.39 m
Weight: 1,965 kg*
Base price: from 76,800 Euro in Germany
* Manufacturer's specifications
Pros:
- Powerful and smooth-running inline six-cylinder engine.
- Powertrain is very confident
- Very good soft-top design, which ensures a quiet interior
- Great chassis setup in all driving modes
Cons:
- Controversial looks
- High price tag
- Rear compartment is only good for storage
- Limited trunk space
Model: BMW M440i xDrive Convertible
Engine: Straight six-cylinder, 2,998 ccm
Power: 275 kW /374 PS (5,500-6,500 rpm)
Torque: 500 Nm (1,900-5,000 rpm)
Drive: All-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission
Fuel consumption combined (WLTP): 7.4-6.9 l/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 169-159 g/km
Test consumption: 8.4 l/100km
Acceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 4.9 s*
Top speed: 250 km/h* (155 mph) limited
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.77 m/1.85 m/1.39 m
Weight: 1,965 kg*
Base price: from 76,800 Euro in Germany
* Manufacturer's specifications
