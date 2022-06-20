New Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe Launched With Diesel Power, Deliveries Starting This Fall

Alpina has just expanded its family by introducing the new D4 S Gran Coupe. Based on the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the latest offering features the typical Alpina makeover inside and out, and beneath the skin, and it is a pricey proposal.
Available to order immediately in Europe, with deliveries starting in September, it has a starting price of €79,700 (equal to $83,609) including tax, which makes it just €6,100 ($6,399) more affordable than the full-blown BMW M3 in its home market of Germany.
Featuring new and enhanced internals, including upgraded turbos, Alpina intercoolers, high-performance cooling system, and more, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six diesel, with mild-hybrid assistance, produces 355 ps (350 hp / 261 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. The engine works in concert with the eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and a 270 kph (168 mph) top speed.
Available in the Green Metallic or Blue Metallic Alpina-exclusive colors, the new D4 S Gran Coupe rides on the multi-spoke alloys, 8.5x20-inch at the front, and 10x20-inch at the rear, shod in 255/35 and 285/30 Pirelli P Zero tires respectively. The four-piston brake calipers, or optional high-performance brakes, provide the stopping power, and improving the driving dynamics is the special suspension, with front anti-roll bar, bespoke spring and damper configuration, and 1.25-degree negative camber at the front axle. A three-mode variable sports steering further contributes to the enhanced feel.
For the interior, interested parties can order the bespoke Lavalina leather upholstery, with Alpina taking care of the installation, adding a production plaque with the individual number of each build, too. Standard gear comprises the heated steering wheel and front seats, and drivers are assisted on the go by the latest BMW Assistance Systems, including speed limit assist, lane change warning, and cross traffic alert, among others.
Featuring new and enhanced internals, including upgraded turbos, Alpina intercoolers, high-performance cooling system, and more, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six diesel, with mild-hybrid assistance, produces 355 ps (350 hp / 261 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. The engine works in concert with the eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and a 270 kph (168 mph) top speed.
Available in the Green Metallic or Blue Metallic Alpina-exclusive colors, the new D4 S Gran Coupe rides on the multi-spoke alloys, 8.5x20-inch at the front, and 10x20-inch at the rear, shod in 255/35 and 285/30 Pirelli P Zero tires respectively. The four-piston brake calipers, or optional high-performance brakes, provide the stopping power, and improving the driving dynamics is the special suspension, with front anti-roll bar, bespoke spring and damper configuration, and 1.25-degree negative camber at the front axle. A three-mode variable sports steering further contributes to the enhanced feel.
For the interior, interested parties can order the bespoke Lavalina leather upholstery, with Alpina taking care of the installation, adding a production plaque with the individual number of each build, too. Standard gear comprises the heated steering wheel and front seats, and drivers are assisted on the go by the latest BMW Assistance Systems, including speed limit assist, lane change warning, and cross traffic alert, among others.