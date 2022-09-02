Historic Maine Schooner From 1900 to Be Sold for Pennies Due to High Operating Costs

There’s nothing like the heritage of a vintage vessel with deep roots in the history of American sailing. This three-masted boat has been through it all, it once had a famous owner, and is now on the verge of another major change of direction.
In 1991, the state of Maine declared it “The premier schooner of the Maine sailing fleet.” In 1997, the U.S. National Parks Service designed it a national historic landmark. This is Victory Chimes, a 131-foot (52.4 meters) sailing boat that was built in 1900, in Delaware.
For almost half of century, it operated as a cargo vessel, carrying things like lumber, grains, and coal, through the Chesapeake Bay, thanks to its narrow profile that allowed it to navigate shallow canals.
After being converted to a passenger ship, it started operating as a charter vessel on the coast of Maine, known as a “windjammer,” and it did so until 1984. A few years later, it was purchased by Tom Monaghan, owner of the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball, and of Domino’s Pizza.
Monaghan reportedly invested a great deal in this historic boat, which was restored and used for employee incentive cruises. At the time, it was named the Domino Effect. But Monaghan put the restored boat up for sale pretty fast, and its new owners started operating it as a passenger vessel again.
Fast forward to today and Victory Chimes’ current owner, captain Sam Sikkema, is saying that he’s forced to part with it mostly because of the losses during the first year of pandemic, but also because the cost of maintenance and the scarcity of the required materials. Coast Guard compliance would also increase operating costs.
Due to all of this, Victory Chimes is listed for sale, with an asking price of $650,000, according to Superyachts.com. But this price doesn’t reflect this unique boat’s true value as a ship that’s not only remarkably old, but large enough to accommodate 44 guests in 21 staterooms, and in good shape, considering that it’s still in operation.
According to The Associated Press, the owner hopes that Victory Chimes, considered the last of the Chesapeake Ram schooner still sailing, will “continue to tell its story in a meaningful way.”
For almost half of century, it operated as a cargo vessel, carrying things like lumber, grains, and coal, through the Chesapeake Bay, thanks to its narrow profile that allowed it to navigate shallow canals.
After being converted to a passenger ship, it started operating as a charter vessel on the coast of Maine, known as a “windjammer,” and it did so until 1984. A few years later, it was purchased by Tom Monaghan, owner of the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball, and of Domino’s Pizza.
Monaghan reportedly invested a great deal in this historic boat, which was restored and used for employee incentive cruises. At the time, it was named the Domino Effect. But Monaghan put the restored boat up for sale pretty fast, and its new owners started operating it as a passenger vessel again.
Fast forward to today and Victory Chimes’ current owner, captain Sam Sikkema, is saying that he’s forced to part with it mostly because of the losses during the first year of pandemic, but also because the cost of maintenance and the scarcity of the required materials. Coast Guard compliance would also increase operating costs.
Due to all of this, Victory Chimes is listed for sale, with an asking price of $650,000, according to Superyachts.com. But this price doesn’t reflect this unique boat’s true value as a ship that’s not only remarkably old, but large enough to accommodate 44 guests in 21 staterooms, and in good shape, considering that it’s still in operation.
According to The Associated Press, the owner hopes that Victory Chimes, considered the last of the Chesapeake Ram schooner still sailing, will “continue to tell its story in a meaningful way.”