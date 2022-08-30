Old Houseboat in Amsterdam to Be Moved After More Than One Hundred Years

We’ve shared the stories of some restored classic vessels that became lovely, modern houseboats. This isn’t one of them. Unfortunately, this old houseboat, perhaps the oldest one in Amsterdam, was left to rot and is now about to be forcefully moved away – no easy task, since it has stayed in the same spot for more than a century.
It immediately stands out among the other vessels on the Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam. Some say in a negative way, because it’s in such a bad shape, while others still appreciate its historic value. This is The Dogger, a boat that was built in 1865 and that was used to carry drinking water to all the breweries in the city.
InsideHook reports that the Dogger is back in the spotlight due to the fact that it will soon be removed from the canal, where it’s apparently been since 1888. It’s still unclear whether it’s headed for repairs, or whether it won’t come back at all.
But what’s certain is that the old ship is too tall to pass under all the bridges, which is why some of it will have to be dismantled. Its owner, cited by The Guardian, says that the move is “a tragedy,” but that the old ship is at risk of sinking, which could block circulation on the canal.
It’s a sad outcome for a historic vessel that people fought for. Back in 1996, the Dogger was saved from demolition as a result of a public campaign. Prior to that, a family actually lived inside this houseboat, but it became less and less welcoming over the years. The current owner complains about the Dogger’s age, which makes uninsurable.
Caught in this complicated web, the Dogger has quietly stayed in the same spot for 134 years, until it almost became a ruin. Hopefully, it’s not the end for this old houseboat and maybe it will return to the canal in much better condition.
InsideHook reports that the Dogger is back in the spotlight due to the fact that it will soon be removed from the canal, where it’s apparently been since 1888. It’s still unclear whether it’s headed for repairs, or whether it won’t come back at all.
But what’s certain is that the old ship is too tall to pass under all the bridges, which is why some of it will have to be dismantled. Its owner, cited by The Guardian, says that the move is “a tragedy,” but that the old ship is at risk of sinking, which could block circulation on the canal.
It’s a sad outcome for a historic vessel that people fought for. Back in 1996, the Dogger was saved from demolition as a result of a public campaign. Prior to that, a family actually lived inside this houseboat, but it became less and less welcoming over the years. The current owner complains about the Dogger’s age, which makes uninsurable.
Caught in this complicated web, the Dogger has quietly stayed in the same spot for 134 years, until it almost became a ruin. Hopefully, it’s not the end for this old houseboat and maybe it will return to the canal in much better condition.