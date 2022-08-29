A 1915 Dutch Barge Was Turned Into a Stylish Floating Home That Can Sail Anywhere

Floating homes come in many shapes and sizes, from modern superyachts to sailing yachts and small motorboats. Some of them are meant for seas and oceans, others to navigate rivers. The important thing is that they are both a fully seaworthy vessel and a comfortable family home.
One of the advantages of a river houseboat, compared to yachts for example, is that it can easily be moored in a location close to everything that a big city has to offer, while still being capable to travel at any time. One of the many boats flaunting their colorful profiles at Albion Quay, close to the conservation area of Battersea Square in London, is Ringvaart III.
As its name suggests, this boat is of Dutch origin, with many years of history behind it. It’s a 1915 Dutch barge that was fully restored and turned into a house on water. According to the current owners, they had to “strip it back to the steel,” but it was worth it.
Ringvaart III looks just as beautiful on the inside as it does on the outside, revealing birch plywood panels throughout, bespoke copper radiators, and floors in the lounge that were reclaimed from a school gymnasium.
The 21-meter (68.8 feet) houseboat is big enough to include one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living area. The kitchen is the first thing when you step inside, it’s fully equipped, and it also shows off some interesting concrete countertops that go well with the boat’s Scandinavian style.
The bedroom with a king-size bed is placed at the bow of the boat, and the bathroom includes a full-height shower and beautiful copper finishings. The boat’s wheelhouse with great views can also be turned into a second lounge room or an office.
There’s also plenty of light throughout, thanks to the charming portholes, the bulkhead-style lights on the walls, and the additional LED lighting.
A wood burning stove was added to provide heat, in addition to the foam insulation that helps maintain the right temperature inside during all seasons.
This vintage Dutch barge turned into an elegant house on water is up for grabs, with a £425,000 price tag (almost $500,000), available through River Homes.
