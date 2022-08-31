This Iconic Wooden Sailboat Is Headed for an Epic Peace Educational Mission in the U.S.

We’ve shared the stories of many vintage boats before, but this one is truly special. It first set sail in 1958 with the unique mission of protesting against the atmospheric testing of nuclear weapons in the U.S. More than half of a century later, it’s gearing up for an epic tour called “The Great Loop.”
If anyone might have thought that environmental and peace vessels are outdated and unnecessary, the events of this year proved them wrong. Nuclear threats are coming from more than one part of the globe, so anti-nuclear missions are just as relevant today as they were back in the ‘60s.
That is why Veterans for Peace recovered and restored the original ship that embarked on this mission in 1958. The Golden Rule, a 30-foot (9.1 meters) wooden sailboat, was recovered after having sunk in the Humboldt Bay in 2010. Back then, it had a private owner. Luckily, the Veterans for Peace brought it back to life and even resumed its unique peace and educational mission.
The historic boat has now already spent a few years sailing along the West Coast, spreading its nuclear abolition message. But it’s getting ready for something of greater proportions. In September, it will embark on “The Great Loop,” an 11,000-mile (17,700 km) journey that will unfold over the next 15 months. During this tour, the Golden Rule will make approximately 100 stops, with its crew ready to conduct more than 400 presentations. A tour de force, indeed.
The journey starts on the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will end up around the Grand Lakes. For an interactive map of the Great Loop, you can check out the Golden Rule Project.
The Golden Rule first set sail in 1958, with Quaker peace activists onboard, trying to stop the nuclear bomb testing in the Marshall Islands. Although the crew got arrested, the public’s reaction led to a full-blown anti-nuclear movement, which is why this iconic boat’s legacy is respected to this day.
