TikTok Star Hasbulla Switches From a Rolls-Royce Phantom to a McLaren 720S in Australia

The chances of someone making it online are very slim as they involve a lot of work. Luckily, Hasbulla is one of the lucky ones and now he gets to experience all the finest things in the world, including yachts, private jets, and supercars, the latter proven by his trip to Australia.
Hasbulla Magomedov became famous on TikTok, where he shared funny fighting videos and pranks. Due to his medical condition called growth hormone deficiency, Hasbulla looks younger than he is. In reality, the social media star is 19 years old.
Now that he’s famous, he’s embarked on a speaking tour that included a stop in Sydney, Australia. At the airport, he had a sleek, white Rolls-Royce Phantom waiting for him outside arrivals.
But it looks like this isn’t the only expensive car he’s got to enjoy during his short trip. On Monday, he got a chance to drive around in a McLaren 720S. The 19-year-old posed in front of the white supercar before he hopped in the driver’s seat.
He seemed pretty comfortable behind the wheel, except for the fact that he wasn’t able to reach the pedals. That wasn’t an issue, though, because he had an entire entourage of security guards and drivers with him. Later he shared a video of the 720S in a parking, stopped in front of a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
When it comes to the supercar, McLaren revealed the 720S in 2017. The exotic vehicle is put in motion by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The McLaren 720S can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and is able to hit a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
While Hasbulla didn’t get to drive the supercar himself, he seemed quite impressed with it. After his stay in Sydney, the TikTok star took his team and flew in a private jet to his new destination, which might include yet more expensive cars.
