Gorgeous Casita Conejo Tiny House Reveals a Carport and an Outdoors Hot Tub

Tiny houses never cease to surprise us when it comes to packing a whole bunch of amenities and cool features on such small surfaces. This particular one in California isn’t just about the whimsical interior, but also about the clever exterior design that includes a private pergola, a back patio, and a carport.
Robert Abasolo has his own YouTube channel, and his tiny home deserves to be the star of the show. Lovingly-called Casita Conejo (or Little Rabbit House) it’s described by its owner as a mid-century modern tiny house, sporting a rabbit theme. According to Tiny House Talk, it was built based on the “Conejito” plans from the Small House Catalog.
With a surface of only 300 square feet (27.8 square meters) the Casita Conejo manages to be surprisingly comfortable and well equipped. The two-story home would be ideal for two people, but it can make room for up to four guests. The bedroom is located upstairs, sporting not just a generous memory-foam bed, but also a beautiful balcony. A sleeper sofa downstairs can become a second bed.
The living area is not very big, but it’s enough for watching TV on the cozy couch, and the modern kitchen is perfect for cooking family meals. When you look at Casita Conejo from the back, you get a sense of why its design is so unique. Not only can you relax in the beautiful back patio in the evening, but there’s even a hot tub that looks very tempting. Not a lot of tiny homes out there can offer both a charming second-floor deck and a generous patio, with the added bonus of a carport.
Robert’s Little Rabbit House is available for rent in Joshua Tree, California, but those who feel inspired by it can build their own version using the same plans, available at Small House Catalog.
With a surface of only 300 square feet (27.8 square meters) the Casita Conejo manages to be surprisingly comfortable and well equipped. The two-story home would be ideal for two people, but it can make room for up to four guests. The bedroom is located upstairs, sporting not just a generous memory-foam bed, but also a beautiful balcony. A sleeper sofa downstairs can become a second bed.
The living area is not very big, but it’s enough for watching TV on the cozy couch, and the modern kitchen is perfect for cooking family meals. When you look at Casita Conejo from the back, you get a sense of why its design is so unique. Not only can you relax in the beautiful back patio in the evening, but there’s even a hot tub that looks very tempting. Not a lot of tiny homes out there can offer both a charming second-floor deck and a generous patio, with the added bonus of a carport.
Robert’s Little Rabbit House is available for rent in Joshua Tree, California, but those who feel inspired by it can build their own version using the same plans, available at Small House Catalog.