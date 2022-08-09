This Historic Train Car Used to Carry Milk Around the UK, Now an Off-Grid Tiny Home

Converted train cars are perhaps some of the most interesting solutions for glamping, combining two major benefits. Not only do they offer a great way of enjoying a safe off-grid camping experience in a beautiful location, but they are a living piece of transportation history.
Siphon is the telegraphic code used by the Great Western Railway (GRW) in Britain for a milk wagon. Early models of these train cars date back to the 1870s. The later Siphons would be based on the chassis of passenger train cars, and added to the trains that were carrying milk and other perishable goods to the main city centers.
It seems that there are very few of these unique train cars left around the UK, most of them not in great shape. So, it’s a rare occasion to not only admire one of them up close, but even live inside it during a vacation. Some folks in Saint Austell, Cornwall, decided to give Siphon a second life. This 60-foot (18 meters) historic train car is now not just a tiny house, but one that’s off-grid, perfect for escaping the city life and feeling more connected to nature.
The hosts of this atypical retreat available through Airbnb “warn” future guests that they’d better be strong enough to handle Siphon’s heavy wooden doors. Those are the original ones, like many other elements that were carefully preserved.
The former milk carrier wasn’t completely modernized. It has no modern appliances, the toilet is outside, and warmth comes from a traditional wood burning stove. But this doesn’t mean that it’s not very comfortable. The layout includes three separate bedrooms, and a living//dining area. Double doors in this area and in one of the bedrooms lead to a raised deck, where guests can have dinner in the open air, and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cooker and a sink. There’s also a cold box on the balcony.
This off-grid tiny home uses solar power to generate some electricity, enough for lighting and phone charging. Cold water is always available, and guests can enjoy hot showers thanks to the outdoors shower.
On top of all that, Siphon is located in the perfect spot for this historic landmark – close to the Trenance Valley Line, one of the last branch lines built by GRW.
