German Rail Car Becomes a Double-Decker Tiny House With a Stylish Interior

In line with the growing circular economy trend, more and more former railway cars, either vintage or not that old, are given the chance to a new life instead of being left to rot in junkyards. Living in a converted train car during a vacation is not only a unique way of experiencing the tiny home lifestyle, but it’s like a fun history lesson.
Almost blending in with the forest surrounding it, a vibrant green rail car welcomes curious guests in Schmilau, Germany. It used to be a so-called Adventure Train in Mecklenburg. Now, it’s a charming forest retreat, revealing a rustic layout with beautiful, artistic accents.
Usually, train cars that become living spaces keep their structure and only change the interior. But in this case, the new owners wanted to create more space. So they repositioned the roof 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) higher, in order to create a second floor. This allowed enough space for a large bedroom that can sleep up to five people. They also have access to a private bathroom and a balcony with great views.
The downstairs space is dedicated to the kitchen and living area. The kitchen is equipped with all the basics, including a sink, a fridge, 2 hotplates, plus a toaster and a coffee maker. The living area is big enough for a dining table and a cozy couch. From downstairs, the guests can access the upstairs bedroom via a simple wooden ladder.
This double-decker tiny home is not sitting by itself in an isolated location, but it’s accompanied by other charming train cars as well. It’s like a train station turned into an atypical vacation resort. According to the Airbnb listing, there’s even a locomotive available, with a sauna and a hot tub.
Thanks to the ingenious conversion, this rustic rail car offers more space and comfort compared to similar tiny homes, which makes it perfect even for bigger families.
