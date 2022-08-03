Rock-Shaped Tiny House Is the Perfect Movable Camouflage Retreat

Back in the day, traditional camping was the only way to experience a closer connection to nature, while traveling and exploring new places. But the tiny house wave made its impact on the hospitality industry as well, which resulted in wonderful, creative retreats all over the world. They reflect a new perspective on blurring the boundaries between the outdoors and the indoor.
Enjoy the luxuries of modern living while being closely connected to nature- this seems to be the philosophy behind most off-grid tiny cabins that are popping up in all parts of the world. Some of them have wide open spaces, others are made almost entirely of glass. This new tiny house was meant to resemble a rock in both shape and color, so that it can blend it with the natural surroundings and almost “disappear” from afar.
There’s actually six of them – the Rock Cabins are the latest project unveiled by Hello Wood, an off-grid living company that builds temporary custom dwellings. This time, it was responsible for the design and the construction of the six rock-shaped cabins, together with Treehouses, a well-known cabin builder.
This unique cabin resort is located in Csoromfolde, a former farmstead in Hungary, known for its breathtaking views and magical atmosphere. Inspired by the wonderful runestones, these tiny houses are a mix of modern architecture, luxurious comfort, and sustainable living.
According to Hello Wood, they are easily pre-fabricated, so that on-site construction work is kept to a minimum. They can also easily be moved anywhere else, as simple as you would move “hay bales on the land.”
Each Rock was built to optimize energy consumption and minimize the impact on the environment, according to Apartment Therapy. The timber cladding blends in with the environment as it ages, and it helps to naturally regulate the home’s temperature. The rustic exterior reveals a cozy, spa-like interior that can welcome one or two guests.
In addition to the living room and the bedroom, there’s a fully-equipped kitchen. A built-in wardrobe provides enough room for storage. The bathroom includes a double shower, and there’s even a large hot tub integrated into the Rock’s covered terrace.
For Hello Wood, this is just the beginning. This unique tiny cabin resort is meant to pave the way for future projects that are also sustainable and innovative.
There’s actually six of them – the Rock Cabins are the latest project unveiled by Hello Wood, an off-grid living company that builds temporary custom dwellings. This time, it was responsible for the design and the construction of the six rock-shaped cabins, together with Treehouses, a well-known cabin builder.
This unique cabin resort is located in Csoromfolde, a former farmstead in Hungary, known for its breathtaking views and magical atmosphere. Inspired by the wonderful runestones, these tiny houses are a mix of modern architecture, luxurious comfort, and sustainable living.
According to Hello Wood, they are easily pre-fabricated, so that on-site construction work is kept to a minimum. They can also easily be moved anywhere else, as simple as you would move “hay bales on the land.”
Each Rock was built to optimize energy consumption and minimize the impact on the environment, according to Apartment Therapy. The timber cladding blends in with the environment as it ages, and it helps to naturally regulate the home’s temperature. The rustic exterior reveals a cozy, spa-like interior that can welcome one or two guests.
In addition to the living room and the bedroom, there’s a fully-equipped kitchen. A built-in wardrobe provides enough room for storage. The bathroom includes a double shower, and there’s even a large hot tub integrated into the Rock’s covered terrace.
For Hello Wood, this is just the beginning. This unique tiny cabin resort is meant to pave the way for future projects that are also sustainable and innovative.