Couple Transforms 1999 Bluebird Bus Into a Gorgeous Tiny Family Home

For many, Skoolies are totally worth it since they allow people to be on the move without giving up the comforts of home. This couple chose to embrace the nomadic lifestyle, so they packed their lives onto a 1999 Bluebird bus that they turned into a gorgeous house on wheels.
Colin and Ashley ditched a traditional nine-to-five routine for life on the road. In 2016, before they even met, Colin had a bus with a roof raise that he ended up selling to get a van. He then met Ashley and hit the road soon after.
After a few weeks, they sold the van and got a box truck. However, they didn’t finish the conversion, so they moved to a traditional home in North Carolina. And since they couldn’t give up on their dream of traveling, they also sold the house in 2020 and got a 1999 Bluebird school bus.
Colin and Ashely worked for more than two years on the bus. But it was totally worth it. The Skoolie, which they lovingly named Leif, features a practical layout that offers enough space for them, their son Zephyr, and their rescue pup Banjo.
The interior is incredibly cozy. Next to the cockpit area is a living room that includes an L-shaped couch with storage underneath. The couch does convert into a large bed for two, providing an additional sleeping space. The living room is also Zephyr’s playground. There are several racks with toys, and it even has a whiteboard.
You’ll spot a wood-burning stove as well, which was placed higher so their son and their dog couldn’t reach it. It’s a nice addition that gives the place a log cabin vibe. Of course, it also warms up the Skoolie during cold winter nights.
A few steps ahead is a well-equipped kitchen that has a large black sink, a five-burner cooktop, a toaster oven, a full-size refrigerator, and generous countertops. It also comes with several cabinets and drawers for storage.
They have a split bathroom in their Skoolie, with the sink and toilet on one side and a gorgeous shower with a skylight on the other. Their bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it is equipped with a queen-size bed that lifts up, allowing them to use the space underneath. There are also several baskets for storage, another skylight that lets natural light bathe the area, a mini-split AC unit, and a TV that pops up from the headboard.
Zephyr has his own little space as well. Leif has a bunk bed secured with a custom piece of woodwork. At the end of the bed is an area specially designed for Zephyr's favorite books. There also two hooks for his hats. Since their son is growing up, Colin and Ashely plan to move back into a regular-sized home. As for Leif, it will start a new life as an Airbnb rental.
Recently, the couple offered a full tour of their Skoolie to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can click the video down below to see what Leif is all about!
After a few weeks, they sold the van and got a box truck. However, they didn’t finish the conversion, so they moved to a traditional home in North Carolina. And since they couldn’t give up on their dream of traveling, they also sold the house in 2020 and got a 1999 Bluebird school bus.
Colin and Ashely worked for more than two years on the bus. But it was totally worth it. The Skoolie, which they lovingly named Leif, features a practical layout that offers enough space for them, their son Zephyr, and their rescue pup Banjo.
The interior is incredibly cozy. Next to the cockpit area is a living room that includes an L-shaped couch with storage underneath. The couch does convert into a large bed for two, providing an additional sleeping space. The living room is also Zephyr’s playground. There are several racks with toys, and it even has a whiteboard.
You’ll spot a wood-burning stove as well, which was placed higher so their son and their dog couldn’t reach it. It’s a nice addition that gives the place a log cabin vibe. Of course, it also warms up the Skoolie during cold winter nights.
A few steps ahead is a well-equipped kitchen that has a large black sink, a five-burner cooktop, a toaster oven, a full-size refrigerator, and generous countertops. It also comes with several cabinets and drawers for storage.
They have a split bathroom in their Skoolie, with the sink and toilet on one side and a gorgeous shower with a skylight on the other. Their bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it is equipped with a queen-size bed that lifts up, allowing them to use the space underneath. There are also several baskets for storage, another skylight that lets natural light bathe the area, a mini-split AC unit, and a TV that pops up from the headboard.
Zephyr has his own little space as well. Leif has a bunk bed secured with a custom piece of woodwork. At the end of the bed is an area specially designed for Zephyr's favorite books. There also two hooks for his hats. Since their son is growing up, Colin and Ashely plan to move back into a regular-sized home. As for Leif, it will start a new life as an Airbnb rental.
Recently, the couple offered a full tour of their Skoolie to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can click the video down below to see what Leif is all about!