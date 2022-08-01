Guy Turns 2002 School Bus Into a Spacious, Self-Sufficient Home on Wheels

School bus conversions, or Skoolies, offer significant advantages for those who want to live life on the road. They are fully customizable, and they're also bigger than most RVs. Plus, they offer owners the possibility to go completely off the grid.
Zep 2 combines all those features into a single package. You're looking at a 40-ft-long (12.1-meter-long) school bus that serves as a full-time home for Chris and his pup. Ever since he was a child, Chris has wanted to travel and enjoy what nature has to offer best.
Luckily, he was able to turn that dream into a reality. He has been on the road for 11 years and doesn't plan to switch up his nomadic lifestyle anytime soon. He had several RVs in the past, including two camper vans and a Class A motorhome, but he found the school bus to be slightly better in terms of weight capacity and durability.
Plus, he had much more freedom in customizing a 2002 Blue Bird into his ideal house on wheels. The Zep 2 has a 20-inch (50.8-cm) roof raise, offering Chris plenty of headroom. Right as you step inside, you're welcomed by an amenity-filled space. There is a large couch that converts into a bed right next to the entry. To the left is a large workspace that hosts all of his necessary devices, allowing him to work on the road whenever he needs.
A few steps ahead is a spacious kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a four-burner gas stove, an oven, a range hood, a large stainless steel sink, and a refrigerator. It also comes with plenty of cabinets, drawers, and a pull-out pantry for storage.
Next to the kitchen is another office area, which features a desk, stool, and dry erase board. This build is surprisingly spacious. It doesn't feel cramped up at all and offers plenty of wiggle room. At the rear is a bedroom that includes a queen-size bed with storage underneath, several cabinets, and a mini-split AC unit. There's even a bathroom in this Skoolie. It's compact but has enough room for a tiled walk-in shower and a composting toilet.
On the outside, the Zep 2 features several storage areas that can be used for putting away bigger items. Chris also installed a roof deck that he accessed from the inside. That's where he spends his time when he wants to work and enjoy the panoramic views. Next to the roof deck are several solar solar panels, which, together with the 200 gallons (909 liters) of fresh water that the bus carries, allow him to comfortably live off the grid whenever he wishes.
Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of the Zep 2. Check out the clip down below to find out more about Chris’ DIY off-grid school bus conversion.
