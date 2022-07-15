Mother-Daughter Duo Can Turn Even the Most Boring Bus Into a Cool Home on Wheels

“Skoolies” (old school buses) are an incredibly popular option for mobile tiny homes. But while some are meant for daring adventures, the ones at Live Simply Buses are meant to bring families together and help them realize how precious that is. Born out of a personal tragedy, this brand is more than a business, it’s a legacy.
Phillus, Willus, Spartacus, Tobius, Marcus – these names aren’t just fun, but hide a special meaning. They all end in “us,” because each one of them is meant to bring “us” closer.
“It’s a bus by us” is the slogan of Live Simply Buses, a family business that could be considered atypical because it’s run by two women who are converting buses into tiny homes. That’s not something you see every day. But what makes it even more special is the fact that they are mother and daughter, and that each of their creation is in honor of Michael, the family’ youngest child, who died tragically at the age of 15.
When that happened, back in 2015, his sister Megan thought about starting a project that would honor her brother’s great love for the outdoors. Together with her mother Lisa, she created her first skoolie, named Gus. What started out as a family project had such a great success that it became a business. After Gus, which the mother-daughter duo described as being very simple, came another bus, and then another one.
Lisa and Megan told Euronews Travel that buses are definitely harder to decorate than conventional houses, one of the keys being that “everything has to have more than one purpose.”
Hearing back from the families who start taking these skoolies on the road and spending more quality time together is one of the greatest rewards for these two creative women. After all, they are the best example – by turning boring buses into warm and cozy tiny homes, Megan and Lisa get to spend time as mother and daughter, while also keeping the memory of Michael alive.
