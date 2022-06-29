Newlyweds Transformed a Bus Into Their Lovely Home While Still in High School

Instead of a strenuous road of loans and sacrifices ahead, imagine what it’s like to start your married life already owning a beautiful tiny home that you’ve created yourself and that you can take anywhere. This young couple in Southern California didn’t waste any time in transforming an old bus into the home of their dreams.
Tate and Ben are one the many couples sharing the adventure of living inside a converted school bus on social media. But one of the things that make them special is how young they are – they completed the conversion process in 2020, when they were both still in high school.
The 40-foot (12 meters) Thomas school bus was purchased for $5,000, and it took only a few months to renovate, with an additional $15-20,000 pumped into it. Tate is thankful to her “handy father” for the awesome renovation, which made it possible for the two, who got married one year later, to move in quickly.
Another thing that makes “Ola the bus” stand out among skoolies is that it’s remarkably stylish, with a youthful, bohemian vibe. As Tiny House Talk points out, Ola immediately stands out due to the bright white exterior, revealing a warm interior in neutral shades, making the most of the approximately 320 square feet (29.7 square meters). White curtains beautifully complement the typical bus windows that allow plenty of natural light inside.
As soon as you step inside Ola, you are welcomed by the cozy kitchen/living space, where a cute sofa is the center of attention. Despite its size, the kitchen is well-equipped, featuring even a trendy “breakfast bar,” perfect for the morning coffee. The bedroom is at the back of the bus and, while it’s not big, it looks comfortable and stylish. There are several storage solutions throughout, including a small drawer cabinet at the entrance.
Ola’s home base is a ranch in Southern California, which allows Ben and Tate to be close to their family and to the beach, but the young couple also plans to travel a lot. No matter what the future brings, Ola will always be special for them, as not only their first home, but the future home of their first child as well. It’s a great new life for an old bus from 1992.
The 40-foot (12 meters) Thomas school bus was purchased for $5,000, and it took only a few months to renovate, with an additional $15-20,000 pumped into it. Tate is thankful to her “handy father” for the awesome renovation, which made it possible for the two, who got married one year later, to move in quickly.
Another thing that makes “Ola the bus” stand out among skoolies is that it’s remarkably stylish, with a youthful, bohemian vibe. As Tiny House Talk points out, Ola immediately stands out due to the bright white exterior, revealing a warm interior in neutral shades, making the most of the approximately 320 square feet (29.7 square meters). White curtains beautifully complement the typical bus windows that allow plenty of natural light inside.
As soon as you step inside Ola, you are welcomed by the cozy kitchen/living space, where a cute sofa is the center of attention. Despite its size, the kitchen is well-equipped, featuring even a trendy “breakfast bar,” perfect for the morning coffee. The bedroom is at the back of the bus and, while it’s not big, it looks comfortable and stylish. There are several storage solutions throughout, including a small drawer cabinet at the entrance.
Ola’s home base is a ranch in Southern California, which allows Ben and Tate to be close to their family and to the beach, but the young couple also plans to travel a lot. No matter what the future brings, Ola will always be special for them, as not only their first home, but the future home of their first child as well. It’s a great new life for an old bus from 1992.