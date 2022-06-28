Couple Trades the Boat Life for This Amazing, Full-of-Surprises Modern Farmhouse on Wheels

This couple’s transition towards tiny home living was a smooth, gradual one. They first tried the unconventional lifestyle on a sailboat, but they ended up trading it for this awesome modern farmhouse on wheels because skoolies are much more low maintenance and easier to move around from one place to another.
The skoolie you see in the pictures/video belongs to Steve and Tracy, with the bus conversion requiring a $30,000 investment (vehicle included). They turned it into the awesome tiny home it is today in about two years of work, but that's because they could only afford to dedicate their spare time to the build.
The Blue Bird school bus has a Caterpillar diesel engine, an Allison automatic transmission, and is 32 ft (9.7 m) long. It features a large and beautiful cedar deck with an oil finish and a rail that goes all around it and is made from pipe fittings they purchased at The Home Depot. Two tempered glass skylights allow for sun or moon bathing as well as star gazing. Lastly, the tiny house on wheels has six 100W solar panels installed on the roof.
Moving on to the interior of the bus, it is designed as a modern farmhouse with neutral colors, as explained by Tracy. It’s got a clean look to it, plenty of furniture, and storage space. But this skoolie is not just cozy but also ingeniously organized, with every inch of space being utilized one way or another.
Cabinets have been installed even in the driver’s cab, there’s under cabinet storage in the sofa, cubby holes behind the sofa, plenty of drawers, and also storage space in the headboard of their bedroom bed.
The converted school bus is full of surprises. Steve and Tracy managed to fit in a pantry, an apartment-size fridge, a propane-powered stove with a broiler and an oven, a Grizzly Cubic mini wood stove, a shower stall with a shower bench inside, and a separate toilet room with a composting toilet and a sink. There’s a queen-size bed in the bedroom, a TV, and plenty of storage space in there, too.
Watch the video below if you want a tour of the gorgeous skoolie. Also, you can follow Steve and Tracy on Instagram if you want to keep up with all their on-the-road adventures.
