Meet Wuzabus: a Short School Bus Converted Into a Rustic Tiny Home With a Full Tool Shed

You know what they say – one man’s junk is another man's treasure. That’s certainly the case of this gorgeous skoolie which became a home for Brian. He called it Wuzabus since now it resembles a rustic cabin that has everything one needs to live full time on the road. It even has a tool shed!
Brian found the short school bus at a scrapyard, where he got it for $4,500. He spent $50,000 more on materials and labor to turn the 2005 bus into Wuzabus, a cozy space equipped with all the necessary amenities.
People loved Brian’s work so much that they wanted something similar for themselves. That’s when he decided to turn his passion into a full-time job. So, he ended up designing a full tool shed as part of his tiny home on wheels. This way, he can live, work, and have fun in one single place: Wuzabus.
Recently, he gave the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey a tour of his home, and it’s absolutely incredible. Brian’s multifunctional vehicle is a seven-window bus that measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length. It might not sound like a lot, but the interior has a little bit of everything.
Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a beautiful kitchen with a generous wooden countertop. In fact, you’ll notice that the interior is filled with wood accents, which makes it feel more like a little cabin in the woods.
There’s a fridge, a large sink, a two-burner stove, and even a coffee machine. Next to the kitchen, Brian has created a small working space where he put his laptop, along with an extra screen. Numerous shelves and drawers can be found throughout the whole area, so there’s plenty of storage space.
On the opposite side is a couch, a freezer, a small table, and a TV. A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which was separated into two sections. One has the toilet, while the other has the shower. Next to the shower is a nice little closet and the bedroom, which is surprisingly spacious. It includes a queen-size mattress, a TV, a mini-split AC, and some cabinets.
Then there’s the tool shed. Brian has everything he needs there to work on his builds. Plus, an awning comes in handy during hot summer days.
The roof is pretty spacious – enough for rooftop jams. When he wants to hold parties or simply admire the gorgeous views, he simply opens the roof hatch and climbs the ladder. Check out the clip down below to see for yourselves what Wusabus is all about.
