This 34-Foot School Bus Was Turned Into a Cozy Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

Skoolies have grown in popularity over the years. For DIYers, they’re a great option for hitting the road while enjoying the comfort of home. Add off-grid capabilities, and you get a perfect mobile habitat that allows you to enjoy a nomadic lifestyle.
In its most recent video, Tiny House Listings has included a walkthrough of a custom skoolie designed as an ideal off-grid tiny home on wheels. Based on a 2001 Thomas school bus, this converted vehicle measures 34 ft (10.3 meters) in length and it’s 7.5 ft (2.2 meters) wide.
On the outside, one thing that can be noticed right away is that the door was moved from the front to the middle. Now, in its place is a storage space that can be used whenever needed. The interior is pretty spacious. You have a raised roof, so you get more headroom and a total of 180 sq ft (16.7 sq meters) of living space.
When you step inside, you’re welcomed by a beautiful kitchen complete with all the necessary appliances. That includes a large sink, a three-burner stovetop with oven, and a fridge with freezer. There’s also a pantry, a butcher block countertop, and plenty of drawers and storage spaces.
On the opposite side, you have a sofa with built-in storage underneath and a desk area with a foldable table. A second foldable table can be found a few steps ahead, next to the kitchen. You also have a 35-inch TV installed there.
The sleeping space is at the end of the bus, but the seller decided to take out the king-sized mattress so the future owners could arrange it to their liking. Above, a skylight lets natural light bathe the interior. There are also two Maxxfans that suck up the heat during the summer and several LEDs lights throughout.
At the opposite end, behind the cockpit area, is the bathroom, which was divided into two sections. One has a stainless steel shower with a spa showerhead, and the other has a composting toilet with a fan setup.
Other nice features included are the six 380W solar panels mounted on the roof that allow travelers to live off the grid, along with a 200-gallon (757-liter) freshwater tank and 100-gallon (379-liter) greywater one. Plus, you have a ductless mini-split AC system as well that does a great job during hot summer days.
For all of this, this converted school bus has an $80,000 price tag. You can take a look at the clip down below for an in-depth tour of the skoolie and see what it’s all about.
