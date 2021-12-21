Consumer Electronics Show 2022: What To See & Where To Go

Grad Student Turns a School Bus Into a Bohemian Dream House on Wheels for Just $10,000

He started the project in 2020 and it took him six months to convert a 1991 school bus into the eco-friendly tiny home you see in the photos.Caleb found the bus on Facebook Market and bought it for $3,000. An additional $7,000 went into converting the vehicle, so at a total investment of $10,000, you can say this is a budget-friendly motorhome . It is part of the reason why renovating the bus was such a challenging project, in which the grad student had to learn how to make the best of materials he already had, how to repurpose certain items, and so on.His tiny home, dubbed the Roamer, has a very artistic vibe to it, which is no wonder, as Brackney also plays the guitar and the piano. In fact, his guitar has a dedicated stand inside the bus and there’s also a desk/table that is also a slide-out keyboard. The converted school bus also has a college dorm vibe to it, with a bookshelf full of books being located next to the driver’s seat.As you step inside the Roamer, the kitchen is on your left, equipped with all the essentials, from a double sink with hot water to cabinets, magnetic storage to keep things in place while the vehicle is on the road, a convection oven, and a fridge.The bathroom in the back of the bus comes with a full-sized toilet and for his shower needs, Brackney uses a hose with a sprayer, attaching them to the outside of the bus. Caleb also installed a TV with a swivel stand inside the Roamer. A couch in the living room area can turn into a full-size bed, just in case he has guests over.There’s also a closet that offers plenty of space and the bedroom in the back comes with a queen-size bed, a beautiful skylight, and plenty of storage space.For those who are interested in building similar tiny houses, Brackney sells floor plans on Etsy , so you can check them out.