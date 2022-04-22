2007 Chevy Short Bus Gets Converted Into a Spacious, Stylish, Off-Grid House on Wheels

You’d think a bus that is under 20 ft (6 m) long can’t serve as a comfortable home on wheels, but somehow, the guys at Epic Skoolies made it work and turned a 2007 Chevy short bus into one cozy, off-grid tiny home stacked with amenities.
Located in the Pacific Northwest, Epic Skoolies consists of a handful of travel enthusiasts who like to spend more hours on the road than in their conventional, stationary homes. Converting vans and school buses is what they do best and they even assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your needs. What Epic Skoolies aims to offer with its conversions are all the amenities you’d normally find in a home, ensuring you experience a comfortable lifestyle when you travel.
The company's latest project was a 2007 Chevy short bus that got turned into one cozy, fully-equipped, off-grid tiny home, showing once again that size doesn’t always matter.
Even though the bus is under 20 ft long, it still offered enough space to equip it with all the essentials and more: a kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedroom, and even an outdoor lounge space.
In the cab area, Epic Skoolies added a privacy wall with a beautiful butcher block door, as well as a folding co-pilot chair and two JBL speakers above the driver’s seat. A vinyl plank floor was also added and it continues all throughout the bus, giving an extra touch of coziness.
The converted Chevy may be short in length but it offers all the basics of a conventional home. The bathroom is one of the most noticeable areas inside the vehicle, as the builders used a striking wallpaper for it, cedar plank, and teak flooring. In fact, there are a lot of wood elements used for this particular skoolie, not just for flooring and the door, but also for the furniture. Back to the bathroom, it comes with a rainfall showerhead, a shower wand, and a Thetford portable toilet.
Moving on to the kitchen, it is equally impressive, featuring a couch with storage space, a removable swivel table, a cabinet on one side, and the appliances on the other one. There’s a mid-size fridge with a freezer, an air fryer, a two-burner stove, a faucet with a 20” (51 cm) deep sink, and plenty of cabinetry. A butcher block countertop matches the swivel table and the cab area door I already mentioned.
There was even room for a full-size bed in the bedroom, with an air conditioner built into it and Epic Skoolies also installed a smart TV, two other JBLs, cubbies, and a cabinet.
And because this skoolie is meant to be an off-grid tiny home on wheels, it also comes with 800W of solar power on the roof.
You can take a virtual tour of the bus in the video below.
