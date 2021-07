The BAM Bus Is a Skoolie Turned Motorhome by 3 Women Sharing the Same Boyfriend

The BAM Bus is all these things, too. It’s a skoolie converted into a motorhome, which started life as a decrepit fire crew bus in March this year. It’s name comes from the initials of the three women driving it: B for Bekah, A for Abi, M for Morgan, and it is now a most comfortable, hippie-looking three-bed with a kitchen and plenty of space. It’s already been tested in Montana, on local trips, and is now getting ready to hit the road for a U.S. trip. Talk about your inspiration for the summer of 2021.The trio of girls on board are now speaking to the media about the unlikely way in which they met. All three were dating – exclusively, they assumed – the same grad student who, it turned out, was seeing three other women on the side. Morgan, for one, had been with him on and off since 2018, and he found out about his cheating in late 2020.All three broke up with him when they found out about his infidelity, but they kept in touch. In early 2021, they came up with the idea of hitting the road in a motorhome, since the cheating boyfriend would always talk about how he’d love to do it in a VW bus. They bought the skoolie on the cheap, and then did the conversion themselves, using help from friends and YouTube tutorials.It took them two and a half months to turn it into a motorhome , including insulation, three single beds, a kitchenette and counter for indoor eating, a roof deck, and a living space, which they packed with art and bookshelves. In the interviews they gave last week about the project (like the Good Morning America appearance in the video at the bottom of the page), they don’t mention a final price for the conversion. However, their Instagram reveals they’ve had local sponsors and help, which they tagged accordingly.The IG feed reveals an idyllic, worry-free life on the road, the very definition of vanlife . The three young women are seen hiking and taking swims in local lakes, having lunch in the great outdoors or simply chilling in hammocks tied to trees. The string their washing on a line tied to the bus. They travel and sleep in the bus, and spend the rest of the time exploring the amazing places they reach.You’re probably wondering how they’re able to afford life on the road, even assuming they’re cutting expenses down to a minimum (they, after all, still in their early 20s, when everything is easy and a lack of money is never a pressing issue). That’s why they’re so eager to tell their story: they are no different from other vanlifers in this sense, since they’re hoping to monetize on content from their trips posted to all available platforms. They’re also accepting donations and are open to visits.The BAM Bus may be just another business effort, but only in the sense that the girls need it to fund their trip. To some, it could work as motivation or a source of inspiration for their own motorhome project, or you could even turn it into a story about female empowerment and determination, and how “she who laughs last” and all that. But it’s a cool story , whichever way you look at it.