The BAM Bus Is a Skoolie Turned Motorhome by 3 Women Sharing the Same Boyfriend

This is the rather strange story of three women who unknowingly shared the same boyfriend. Once they found out about his cheating, in addition to breaking up with him, they decided to take his lifelong dream and live it for themselves, with each other as company.
Morgan Tabor, Abi Roberts and Bekah King are three young women from Boise, Idaho. They made headlines last week after going public with their story of how they were cheated on, had their hearts broken, and used the experience as a catalyst to the amazing journey they’re currently on. “Journey” is used here in the most literal sense, because the three are now traveling across the country in a motorhome conversion, a skoolie turned into a home on the road.
If 2020 brought about something good, this is one of those things: more people have been turning away from life in the city and finally giving vanlife a try. Search Google, social media or any other video-sharing platform for vanlife stories, and you’re bound to come across dozens of them. Some show conversions, others offer tutorials and tips on the rigs, while others a closer look at what vanlife is all about.
The trio of girls on board are now speaking to the media about the unlikely way in which they met. All three were dating – exclusively, they assumed – the same grad student who, it turned out, was seeing three other women on the side. Morgan, for one, had been with him on and off since 2018, and he found out about his cheating in late 2020.
All three broke up with him when they found out about his infidelity, but they kept in touch. In early 2021, they came up with the idea of hitting the road in a motorhome, since the cheating boyfriend would always talk about how he’d love to do it in a VW bus. They bought the skoolie on the cheap, and then did the conversion themselves, using help from friends and YouTube tutorials.
It took them two and a half months to turn it into a motorhome, including insulation, three single beds, a kitchenette and counter for indoor eating, a roof deck, and a living space, which they packed with art and bookshelves. In the interviews they gave last week about the project (like the Good Morning America appearance in the video at the bottom of the page), they don’t mention a final price for the conversion. However, their Instagram reveals they’ve had local sponsors and help, which they tagged accordingly.
vanlife. The three young women are seen hiking and taking swims in local lakes, having lunch in the great outdoors or simply chilling in hammocks tied to trees. The string their washing on a line tied to the bus. They travel and sleep in the bus, and spend the rest of the time exploring the amazing places they reach.
You’re probably wondering how they’re able to afford life on the road, even assuming they’re cutting expenses down to a minimum (they are, after all, still in their early 20s, when everything is easy and a lack of money is never a pressing issue). That’s why they’re so eager to tell their story: they are no different from other vanlifers in this sense, since they’re hoping to monetize on content from their trips posted to all available platforms. They’re also accepting donations and are open to visits.
The BAM Bus may be just another business effort, but only in the sense that the girls need it to fund their trip. To some, it could work as motivation or a source of inspiration for their own motorhome project, or you could even turn it into a story about female empowerment and determination, and how “she who laughs last” and all that. But it’s a cool story, whichever way you look at it.
Morgan Tabor, Abi Roberts and Bekah King are three young women from Boise, Idaho. They made headlines last week after going public with their story of how they were cheated on, had their hearts broken, and used the experience as a catalyst to the amazing journey they’re currently on. “Journey” is used here in the most literal sense, because the three are now traveling across the country in a motorhome conversion, a skoolie turned into a home on the road.
If 2020 brought about something good, this is one of those things: more people have been turning away from life in the city and finally giving vanlife a try. Search Google, social media or any other video-sharing platform for vanlife stories, and you’re bound to come across dozens of them. Some show conversions, others offer tutorials and tips on the rigs, while others a closer look at what vanlife is all about.
The trio of girls on board are now speaking to the media about the unlikely way in which they met. All three were dating – exclusively, they assumed – the same grad student who, it turned out, was seeing three other women on the side. Morgan, for one, had been with him on and off since 2018, and he found out about his cheating in late 2020.
All three broke up with him when they found out about his infidelity, but they kept in touch. In early 2021, they came up with the idea of hitting the road in a motorhome, since the cheating boyfriend would always talk about how he’d love to do it in a VW bus. They bought the skoolie on the cheap, and then did the conversion themselves, using help from friends and YouTube tutorials.
It took them two and a half months to turn it into a motorhome, including insulation, three single beds, a kitchenette and counter for indoor eating, a roof deck, and a living space, which they packed with art and bookshelves. In the interviews they gave last week about the project (like the Good Morning America appearance in the video at the bottom of the page), they don’t mention a final price for the conversion. However, their Instagram reveals they’ve had local sponsors and help, which they tagged accordingly.
vanlife. The three young women are seen hiking and taking swims in local lakes, having lunch in the great outdoors or simply chilling in hammocks tied to trees. The string their washing on a line tied to the bus. They travel and sleep in the bus, and spend the rest of the time exploring the amazing places they reach.
You’re probably wondering how they’re able to afford life on the road, even assuming they’re cutting expenses down to a minimum (they are, after all, still in their early 20s, when everything is easy and a lack of money is never a pressing issue). That’s why they’re so eager to tell their story: they are no different from other vanlifers in this sense, since they’re hoping to monetize on content from their trips posted to all available platforms. They’re also accepting donations and are open to visits.
The BAM Bus may be just another business effort, but only in the sense that the girls need it to fund their trip. To some, it could work as motivation or a source of inspiration for their own motorhome project, or you could even turn it into a story about female empowerment and determination, and how “she who laughs last” and all that. But it’s a cool story, whichever way you look at it.