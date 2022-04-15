37 Ft Skoolie With a Raised Roof and Solar Panels Is One Luxurious, Off-Grid Tiny Home

Colorado-based shop Chrome Yellow has been in the bus conversion business since 2014, specializing in off-grid skoolies that add a touch of luxury to tiny living. One of its latest projects is a roof-raised, solar-powered motorhome that the builder describes as the ultimate tiny home on wheels and its best skoolie so far.
Chrome Yellow’s founder, Charles Kern, started the company out of his passion for sustainable living and in addition to converting buses into tiny homes, he also designs mobile business buses like coffee shops, consulting spaces, therapy clinics, grocery stores, and more.
The tiny home on wheels you see in the video below this article is based on a 2001 front-engine, full-size Thomas school bus that is 37 ft (11 m) long and equipped with a 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel engine and an Allison MD3060 automatic transmission. The skoolie is designed to serve as a full-time, off-grid home on wheels in Puerto Rico and it is built to be a multi-purpose house for any season.
One of the modifications easy to spot from the outside is the roof of the vehicle, which has been raised all the way from front to back by 16” (40 cm). You can also notice at first glance that the bus no longer has front stairs and a front door. They have been replaced with a small front door that gives access to a spacious storage area. Access to the bus is now made via a custom-made door in the middle, with fold-out RV stairs.
Both sides of the bus as well as the front of it come with bright LED lights and there are also powerful upper and lower light bars.
A custom-made ladder in the rear gives access to the roof, which has solar panels (2600W) installed on it, making this a reliable off-grid vehicle. There’s also a set of stairs at the back of the bus, offering access to a small office with a desk, drawers, and lighting.
The inside of the school bus comes with a clean, modern design, neat lighting (including a red LED strip and hidden lights behind the shelves), and plenty of storage space. There’s a fully equipped kitchen with a built-in drying rack above the sink, two pop-out pantries, a full-size fridge, a peninsula countertop, a four-burner stove with an oven, and even a dog kennel.
There’s also a bathroom with a toilet, sink, shower, some large drawers, and even a washer-dryer.
The tiny house on wheels also has a so-called “bunk room” with two twin-size bunks and plenty of storage space. The master bedroom in the back features a spacious bed, bookshelves, reading lamps, and windows on each side.
You can take an in-depth tour of the Chrome Yellow off-grid skoolie in the video below.
