18-Ft Bussy Is a Stylish House on Wheels With Hip Lighting and the Driving Feel of a Van

More on this:

1 $14,000 Skoolie Conversion Is the Best Way to Live Rent-Free, Off-Grid and On the Road

2 Meet Wuzabus: a Short School Bus Converted Into a Rustic Tiny Home With a Full Tool Shed

3 Meet Linus, the Off-Grid Skoolie Conversion That’s a Surfer’s Dream Machine

4 2007 Chevy Short Bus Gets Converted Into a Spacious, Stylish, Off-Grid House on Wheels

5 37 Ft Skoolie With a Raised Roof and Solar Panels Is One Luxurious, Off-Grid Tiny Home