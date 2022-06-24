18-Ft Bussy Is a Stylish House on Wheels With Hip Lighting and the Driving Feel of a Van

Isaac is the creative mind behind the Dream Reality Studios shop, founded to help people fulfill their dreams of living tiny and mobile. He has a rich portfolio of van and bus conversions to recommend him and Bussy the Wonderbus is just one of his many successful builds.
Dream Reality Studios is not about quantity and making a profit, but rather about serving as a launching pad for daredevils who want to adopt a different, more liberating lifestyle than the conventional 9 to 5. That is why its founder says he only handcrafts a handful of custom vehicles per year, focusing on quality and taking his time to come up with the best possible conversions.
Based on a 2002 Ford 7.3 Power Stroke, 4-window short bus, Bussy is around 18 ft (5.4 m) long and took 30 days to be completed. Just like all the buses chosen for the Dream Reality Studios makeover, this one, too, came from the school district (of Arizona, to be more specific) and is a fully functional vehicle with no rust, mold, or any other issues.
One of the most notable features of Bussy is its lighting system, which is nothing short of cool, to say the least. The skoolie got an upgrade in terms of exterior lighting, with the builder adding some bright, game-changing LED front lights, but it's the lighting inside the bus that is the real deal. Isaac installed some really striking and eye-catching LED track lights on the slatted ceiling of the vehicle, which really lead your eyes through the entire build.
Bussy’s interior looks both stylish and calming, with wood accents dominating the entire vehicle, from floor to ceiling and furniture. Space is cleverly organized and maximized, with the bus featuring a generous kitchen area with a very large countertop, a deep sink with two 6-gallon fresh water tanks underneath, a two-burner propane stove with auto ignition and fancy lighting, and a slide-out, 12V SetPower portable fridge with freezer. There’s also a 15-gallon gray water tank onboard Bussy.
A Lagun swiveling table can serve as both a dining table or a desk, and it can be moved in the “bedroom” area, too, thanks to an additional mount by the bed. And while we’re on the subject, Dream Reality Studios fitted a 48 x 75” (122 x 190.5 cm) bed in the back of the bus, which is large and comfy and houses the garage area underneath. There’s also a day bed in the vehicle, which can sit any guests and is also big enough for someone to sleep in it.
Bussy was finished a few months back, put up for sale, and according to its builder, it's already found an owner. You can take a tour of the short bus conversion in the video below.
