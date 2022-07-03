DIY Skoolie Is One Relaxing Beach-Style House on Wheels With a Hammock and a Back Deck

These guys are living their golden years small, so they can live big. Their mobile tiny home is a 2003 International school bus that they converted themselves into a cozy beach-style house on wheels. Meet Sandy.
Steve and Phyllis are now done working for the man, and they chose to retire into a 28 ft (8.5 m) retired school bus. Their skoolie comes with a raised roof, a DT466 diesel engine, and an Allison 2000 series transmission. They built their mobile home themselves around a beach theme, which is why it incorporates a lot of beach-specific elements, including a very relaxing hammock installed right in the middle of the bus.
Sandy comes with an impressively large kitchen with two generous countertops, one on each side. Epoxied stone was used for one of them, which goes perfectly with their beach theme. Wood elements can also be found in multiple places throughout the bus for both decorative purposes, the ceiling, or the furniture. Back to the kitchen, Sandy is equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a white farmhouse sink, and a Dometic fridge/freezer.
The living room features two couches that can also turn into a queen-size bed, and they also offer plenty of storage space underneath.
Sandy only comes with a small bathroom with a composting toilet and no shower.
The “master suite,” as the owners like to call the bedroom area, offers plenty of storage space both under the queen-size bed and above it, in the upper cabinets all around it. The couple also installed a Pioneer Mini Split in the bedroom, just to keep things cool during hot days, although they use it rarely because they kept the original windows on the bus, and they get a nice cross-breeze anyway.
Another cool feature of the skoolie and my personal favorite is the beautiful deck in the back of the bus, just perfect for chilling and taking in the scenery. The bus has eight 100W solar panels installed on the roof, which has been raised by 12” (30 cm).
Sandy is not just a whim or a temporary house for Steve and Phyllis but a lifestyle, as the two have really discovered a true passion for traveling, seeing the world, and making new friends. You can keep up with their adventures on their Instagram page.
Here’s a tour of their DIY skoolie, Sandy, in the video below.
