DIY Skoolie Is One Relaxing Beach-Style House on Wheels With a Hammock and a Back Deck

More on this:

1 A School Bus Conversion Is the Perfect Tiny Home on Wheels for Your Nomad Life

2 Wonder Bus Is a Gorgeous DIY Skoolie Conversion With Its Own Garage and Roof Deck

3 Sugar Bear Bus Is a Skoolie Conversion With an Elevated Roof and French Country Style

4 Awesome Double-Decker Conversion Is a Self-Sufficient Tiny Home That Cost Just $27,000

5 1969 International School Bus Is Now a Rustic, Retro Tiny Home Where Time Stood Still