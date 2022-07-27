This Epic Off-Grid Skoolie With Three Sleeping Areas Is Looking for a New Owner

School bus conversions, or Skoolies, have received a lot of attention these recent years. More and more people ditch the city life for a tiny home on wheels that allows them to go anywhere, anytime. These vehicles are also pretty spacious, and they offer all the amenities one needs to live life on the road.
The Skoolie that you’re seeing here is called Juan, and it’s a 1992 Bluebird school bus that was transformed into a cozy tiny home on wheels with off-grid capabilities. The vehicle was bought by Will and Kristin in 2017, and it was designed to comfortably accommodate a family of three.
It measures 31-ft (9.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It offers a total of 160 sq ft (14.8 sq meters) of living space. It might not sound like a lot, but its ingenious layout makes it feel much more spacious.
Juan comes with not one, not two, but three separate sleeping areas. The main bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it comes with a queen-size bed. Next to it is a smaller sleeping space, fit for a kid rather than an adult. A few steps ahead is a dinette, which has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to form a full-size bed.
Of course, the bus includes other incredible areas as well. It has a beautiful kitchen that has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a large round sink, and plenty of cabinets for storage.
Storage space is also provided above the queen-size bed. That’s where people can put away their clothes. Lastly, the bathroom is compact, but it does have a shower and a composting toilet.
On the outside, Juan comes with a grill attachment, a pull-out outdoor bench, and an extended rear deck that maximizes available space. It also has 800 watts of solar power and two 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater and greywater tanks. This allows people to live off the grid whenever they wish.
Recently, this epic Skoolie was listed on the Tiny House Listings official website, and it’s asking for $89,000.
It measures 31-ft (9.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It offers a total of 160 sq ft (14.8 sq meters) of living space. It might not sound like a lot, but its ingenious layout makes it feel much more spacious.
Juan comes with not one, not two, but three separate sleeping areas. The main bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it comes with a queen-size bed. Next to it is a smaller sleeping space, fit for a kid rather than an adult. A few steps ahead is a dinette, which has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to form a full-size bed.
Of course, the bus includes other incredible areas as well. It has a beautiful kitchen that has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a large round sink, and plenty of cabinets for storage.
Storage space is also provided above the queen-size bed. That’s where people can put away their clothes. Lastly, the bathroom is compact, but it does have a shower and a composting toilet.
On the outside, Juan comes with a grill attachment, a pull-out outdoor bench, and an extended rear deck that maximizes available space. It also has 800 watts of solar power and two 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater and greywater tanks. This allows people to live off the grid whenever they wish.
Recently, this epic Skoolie was listed on the Tiny House Listings official website, and it’s asking for $89,000.