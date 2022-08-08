32-Ft Boho-Themed Skoolie Is Packed With Amenities, Including a Bedroom Projector

Bumpin Bus is the social media moniker of a couple of nomads who travel the U.S. roads onboard their 2001 renovated school bus. It is a bohemian house on wheels with a warm, inviting vibe to it, and offers all the amenities of a conventional home.
The Bumpin Bus skoolie is a converted school bus that’s built around a 2001 Freightliner FS-65. It has a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine and it is 32 ft (9.7 m) long. Building this cozy tiny house was a 14-month DIY process, with Ginnie and Austin going with a boho style for the look of the skoolie.
Even before you set foot inside the Bumpin Bus you can see that it’s been cleverly engineered to offer all the essentials you need on the road. The skoollie comes with an outdoor table strapped to it, which serves as a prep space for cooking or simply to hold any items while the bus is parked. There’s also an outdoor shower and a rack mounted in the back, on which they store items like a generator, their mini split air conditioner, and more. An additional rack in the front carries their bicycles.
Peel-and-stick tile welcomes you as you climb the stairs to enter the Bumpin Bus and there’s an entryway shoe storage area on the right and the cockpit comes with a TV above the driver’s seat and some hanging plants just to liven the place up.
The kitchen of the skoolie comes with an 8-ft (2.4-m) butcher block countertop with polyurethane applied over it, a 3-burner stove with oven, a mini-fridge, IKEA cabinets that have been reinforced to handle any bumpy rides, a deep sink, and again, peel and stick tiles for the backsplash. The bus also has enough space for a pantry area and a dedicated rack for spices.
A big pull-out couch in the living room can also serve as a full-size bed if needed and offers a lot of storage space underneath as well. There’s also a dining table/desk in the living room.
The skoolie is very vivid when it comes to the colors used inside, with the owners being big fans of striking colors such as orange and green.
With the Bumpin Bus being built to offer all the comfort and amenities of a conventional home, it, of course, comes with a 24” x 32” (60.9 cm x 81 cm) shower, which also has green tile, just like the color of the bathroom door. There’s a separate area for the dry bathroom, which comes with a beautiful wallpaper, a composting toilet and a vanity.
The bedroom is large enough to fit a queen-size bed and it also comes with a projector that allows them to watch movies from the comfort of their bed. Ginnie and Austin also mounted a fan in the bedroom and there’s also an air conditioner above the bed.
Cozy, bohemian, and full of color, the Bumpin Bus currently serves as a full-time living space not just for Ginnie and Austin but also for their pets, a dog and a cat. The build cost the couple $30,000, with the price of the bus ($4,000) included. You can take a virtual tour of it in the video below.
Even before you set foot inside the Bumpin Bus you can see that it’s been cleverly engineered to offer all the essentials you need on the road. The skoollie comes with an outdoor table strapped to it, which serves as a prep space for cooking or simply to hold any items while the bus is parked. There’s also an outdoor shower and a rack mounted in the back, on which they store items like a generator, their mini split air conditioner, and more. An additional rack in the front carries their bicycles.
Peel-and-stick tile welcomes you as you climb the stairs to enter the Bumpin Bus and there’s an entryway shoe storage area on the right and the cockpit comes with a TV above the driver’s seat and some hanging plants just to liven the place up.
The kitchen of the skoolie comes with an 8-ft (2.4-m) butcher block countertop with polyurethane applied over it, a 3-burner stove with oven, a mini-fridge, IKEA cabinets that have been reinforced to handle any bumpy rides, a deep sink, and again, peel and stick tiles for the backsplash. The bus also has enough space for a pantry area and a dedicated rack for spices.
A big pull-out couch in the living room can also serve as a full-size bed if needed and offers a lot of storage space underneath as well. There’s also a dining table/desk in the living room.
The skoolie is very vivid when it comes to the colors used inside, with the owners being big fans of striking colors such as orange and green.
With the Bumpin Bus being built to offer all the comfort and amenities of a conventional home, it, of course, comes with a 24” x 32” (60.9 cm x 81 cm) shower, which also has green tile, just like the color of the bathroom door. There’s a separate area for the dry bathroom, which comes with a beautiful wallpaper, a composting toilet and a vanity.
The bedroom is large enough to fit a queen-size bed and it also comes with a projector that allows them to watch movies from the comfort of their bed. Ginnie and Austin also mounted a fan in the bedroom and there’s also an air conditioner above the bed.
Cozy, bohemian, and full of color, the Bumpin Bus currently serves as a full-time living space not just for Ginnie and Austin but also for their pets, a dog and a cat. The build cost the couple $30,000, with the price of the bus ($4,000) included. You can take a virtual tour of it in the video below.