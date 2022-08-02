Art Meets Nature in This Cozy, 40-Ft Skoolie Designed for Full-Time Living on the Road

School buses are a great option to consider when building your perfect house on wheels, because they are spacious enough yet still drivable, and are highly customizable. This 40 ft (12 m) skoolie is a DIY project in which art meets nature’s influence. The result is a warm, cozy, and very well-equipped tiny house built for adventure.
The skoolie belongs to Allison and Nick, a couple of nomads who converted the bus themselves in over two years, designing it for full-time living on the road. As explained by the builders themselves, their house on wheels was heavily inspired by nature and that can be observed all throughout the vehicle, with the build being defined by elements such as a pine ceiling, a quartz countertop, pearl and porcelain tile, Acacia flooring, and more.
To make it feel more like a conventional house, the couple went with a lot of separate rooms for the layout of the bus. The mobile tiny home is 40 ft (12 m) long and uses several recycled items, including an antique door with vintage stained glass for the bathroom. It features a gorgeous, L-shaped kitchen that comes with a Furrion stove/oven, a large sink, plenty of cabinets, and an RCA Side-by-Side fridge/freezer.
One other element that contributes to that homey vibe of the converted bus is the wood-burning stove that serves as the main source of heat. The living room of the skoolie is just as cozy and is spacious enough to fit a sizeable couch and two desks, one of which is a black walnut live edge gaming desk as the husband is a hardcore gamer.
The bathroom in this DIY house on wheels comes with a hundred-gallon bathtub, a sink and vanity, and a composting toilet.
The couple kept all the windows of the bus in the bedroom area, to have as much natural light as possible and enjoy a 360-degree view of the surroundings. Also in the bedroom, you can find a generous, queen-size bed.
Take an in-depth tour of the cozy skoolie in the video below.
