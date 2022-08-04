Young Nomad and Her Cat Explore the Country in a Cozy DIY Rig Based on a Ford Transit

Traveling is fun and soul-nourishing at any age, but you get to experience it at full potential when you’re young and energetic. That’s exactly what Valerie is doing behind the wheel of her Ford Transit Van, living full time on the road and getting a taste of America with her cat, Sadie.
Michael Ladden is one of the founders of the Drive The Globe Overland Adventures travel company. He describes himself as an explorer and he is currently in the middle of an epic expedition, aiming to travel 220,000 miles (354,055 km) around the world. He gets to meet a lot of fellow adventurers along the way and shares their stories on his YouTube channel. Valerie is one of them.
The young explorer converted a 2015 Ford Transit into a great traveling rig and she’s been using it as her house on wheels for the last two years. She used to share it with her partner, but she’s currently overlanding accompanied just by her adorable cat, Sadie.
Valerie’s DIY project took approximately one year to complete and while space is limited in the van, she somehow made it work. The Ford Transit camper comes with a basic kitchen with a fridge, an induction stove, subway tile backsplash, a ceramic farmhouse sink, and some self-built wooden cabinets. The upper ones have a hydraulic lift-up system to keep them up. She also installed magnets for the cabinets to make sure they stay closed while she’s on the move. The lights in the kitchen are dimmable via a simple touch of a control panel and there’s also a skylight in the kitchen area, which comes with a bug screen.
Drawers serve as storage space for her clothes and there are also a lot of shelves throughout the van.
Valerie’s small bathroom comes with a composting toilet and a shower with a rain shower head.
The bedroom is fitted with a comfy bed with a memory foam mattress that she cut into pieces so that it can be converted into a table and a U-shaped couch that can sit up to six people.
All in all, the Ford Transit van makes for one cozy tiny home on wheels. But don’t take my word for it, you can take a virtual tour of it in the video below.
