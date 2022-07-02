This Sprinter Campervan Conversion Could Be Your Luxury Home Away from Home

Due to its versatility, durability, and highly customizable interior, the Sprinter is by far the most popular van for campervan conversions. This brand-new 2021 Mercedes Sprinter 170 has been professionally built and equipped with cutting-edge appliances and modifications to turn it into the ultimate luxury home on wheels and keep owners comfortable in all seasons.
The campervan has been outfitted with an expandable queen-size bed, a premium-built kitchen and bathroom, a versatile dining space for fine dining with a view, as well as an innovative slide-out garage floor and drawer setup.
On the outside, the 2021 Sprinter is washed in blue-grey paint and features a Fiamma awning to keep owners protected from the elements. Holo Holo also added a signal amplifier for better service.
Did it pique your interest yet? If so, prepare your wallet as the conversion is now for sale for $183,500 (175,960 Euro). If you’re not yet convinced, let’s take a step inside and see in more detail what it has to offer.
What we can comment about the interior at first sight is that it’s as gorgeous as they come. Stark white furnishings and custom waterproof cushions offer a perfect contrast against the natural wood interior, while also creating a modern, lighted, and neat look. Ten dimmable LED lights adorn the van's ceiling, preserving the luminous atmosphere even when the sun is gone.
A closer inspection reveals that elegance was not the only focus for Holo Holo Homes when designing it. They also made sure to offer maximum efficiency of space, with a total of 18 large drawers throughout the van.
campervan can comfortably accomodate two people in a raised queen-size bed with an extension. The perk here is that it has access from the rear, allowing owners to enjoy the scenery while laying in bed by simply opening the door.
Two rear windows and a large sliding door window let plenty of light and air to get in. There is also a skylight above the bed that can be opened or covered, depending on your mood.
In the kitchen area, the oak handles and the maple butcher block are the first things that stand out, but the space also offers functionality thanks to a two-burner induction hob and a stainless steel kitchen sink.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the shower and toilet cubicle, which is spacious enough so that the toilet can remain in place when showering. And for quickly clearing out dirt after those messy play in nature, there is also an outdoor shower at the rear of the van.
Under the raised bed, Holo Holo Homes built a five-foot (1.5-meter) slide-out garage floor and five-foot slide-out garage drawer that make it easy to store bikes, luggage, or any other adventure equipment during travels.
As for the owners’ power, water, and heating needs, Holo Holo Homes equipped their build with a high-end battery-powered system that allows all components, including the electric water heater and induction cooktop, to operate on solar power, shore power, or alternator charging, whatever they decide. A diesel heater running dirently on the internal diesel tank will make sure campers stay warm and comfortable in all seasons.
The builder completed the conversion in 2022 and assures potential buyers it used high-quality materials and the latest building methods to achieve absolute durability and safety. What's more, they are offering two years of warranty for their build. If you ask us, they did a pretty neat job, but do not take our word for it, go check the gallery.
